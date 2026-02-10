Malaysia’s First Large Language Model based Synthetic Data Intelligence Platform with Agentic function, AxxonAI launched with healthcare partner Sancy Berhad

Empowering ASEAN & global businesses to make sound data-driven decisions while ensuring privacy and compliance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Athenatech AI Sdn Berhad (athenatech.ai ), one of Malaysia’s top six AI start-ups to watch, today announced the launch of subsidiary AxxonAI (axxonai.com), a Large Language Model (LLM) based synthetic data intelligence platform. This milestone positions AxxonAI as the first Malaysian company to offer this capability, addressing the growing challenges of data scarcity and privacy constraints faced by enterprises across the ASEAN region and global markets.



Sonny (Soumitra) Dey, the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Athenatech.ai and AxxonAI

SUPPORTING MALAYSIA’S NATIONAL AI AGENDA

In line with Malaysia’s aspiration to become an AI Nation by 2030, guided by the National AI Action Plan 2026–2030, Athenatech.ai and AxxonAI are aligning their innovation efforts with national priorities set out by the National AI Office (NAIO). This alignment reflects a shared commitment to advancing next-generation AI capabilities that drive productivity, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

As part of this initiative, AxxonAI is establishing a Global Delivery Centre (GDC) focused on AI training, synthetic data, and generative AI insights. The GDC aims to deliver measurable impact across key sectors while supporting Malaysia’s ambition to strengthen its AI ecosystem and progressively position the country as a trusted and competitive AI hub within ASEAN.

AxxonAI has also been granted Malaysia Digital status, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting Malaysia’s growth as a regional AI hub serving global markets.

AXXONAI: A UNIQUE PLATFORM

Designed to emulate real-world data patterns with astonishing accuracy, this technology enables organisations across industries to build impactful, effective, and ethical AI-driven solutions that support growth, innovation, and better decision-making. AxxonAI is a privacy-centred generative AI with a multi-tiered synthetic data cognitive intelligence platform, designed for enterprise-level artificial intelligence applications in the ASEAN region and beyond.

AxxonAI generates synthetic data using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with LLMs. This enables the creation of privacy-safe, statistically equivalent datasets for industries working with real-world data. Rather than deploying one-size-fits-all datasets, AxxonAI can now create datasets tailored to the local market, recognising its unique data patterns, regulatory requirements, and business objectives.

The platform’s added feature is data decoupling and fine-tuning, which are important concepts in machine learning and data engineering. It separates or isolates different aspects of synthetic data generation to improve control, quality, and utility. Fine-tuning involves adapting pre-trained models using artificially generated datasets. This becomes a significant advancement for Segmentation & Hyper-personalisation in BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear, Incomprehensible) consumer contexts.

Sonny (Soumitra) Dey, the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Athenatech.ai and AxxonAI, emphasised, “AI should be both powerful and principled. Our synthetic data engine, AxxonAI, proves that businesses don’t have to choose between innovation and privacy. This technology empowers enterprises to achieve real growth while maintaining high standards of data ethics and security. AxxonAI is specifically built to meet the needs of businesses in Asia and the ASEAN region. Its localisation and personalised synthetic data platform, with a focus on ASEAN, distinguish us in the market. We aim to enable our partners to make optimal business decisions, supported by reliable, real-world data. In the coming months, we will be partnering with numerous companies on different versions of our AxxonAI integrated with Agentic Function.”

LOCAL FOCUS, GLOBAL REACH

Currently, ASEAN enterprises and companies lack sufficient localised and regional data[1] that is both readily available and structured in formats suitable for effectively training AI models for the regional market. Existing AI data solutions lack regional customisations and are cost-prohibitive for businesses, particularly for SMEs to adopt fully. While general models are available, the datasets are global-centric and not tailored to the regional market.

The cost of using global datasets is also higher[2], as they include all available data and are not personalised and localised for the region’s requirements. Consequently, the outputs provided to customers may not be as accurate or aligned with local insights. Furthermore, strict privacy regulations under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010/ General Data Protection Regulation (PDPA/GDPR) limit companies’ ability to use real-world customer data for AI training and development.

AxxonAI is designed to help unlock a business’s full potential while ensuring data privacy and reducing compliance risk. What makes AxxonAI stand out is its ASEAN focus and the use of a localised LLM designed for regional languages and business practices, supported by the Quality Score feature included in the platform. AxxonAI is also designed with PDPA compliance at its core and, importantly, is affordable for even SMEs to adopt for their own use.

PARTNERSHIP IN HEALTHCARE

AxxonAI, in partnership with Sancy Berhad, one of Malaysia’s leading digital healthcare solution providers, will now enable clinicians and administrators to derive powerful, actionable insights from patient data while maintaining absolute compliance with privacy regulations and eliminating the risk of personal identification. The collaboration marks a significant step toward transforming healthcare delivery through secure, intelligent, and sovereign AI-driven solutions.

Under this partnership, AxxonAI’s advanced synthetic data generation and intelligence capabilities will integrate with Sancy Berhad’s healthcare ecosystem to accelerate innovation in patient care, operational efficiency, and healthcare tourism. The collaboration will initially focus on two flagship initiatives:

Connected Care: A data-driven healthcare tourism solution designed to attract international patients while ensuring privacy and compliance with local regulations.

Ring: A patient-centric care model that leverages synthetic data and predictive intelligence to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and streamline hospital-to-home care journeys.

Both initiatives pave the way for a more cost-efficient, patient-centric, and effective healthcare system.

Prabuddha Chakravertty, Group Managing Director of Sancy Berhad, shared, “Through AxxonAI’s advanced synthetic data intelligence platform, Sancy Berhad is transforming how it approaches patient care, resource allocation, and clinical decision-making. The platform generates statistically accurate, regulatory-compliant synthetic patient profiles that mirror real-world populations, empowering healthcare teams to optimise treatment pathways, predict critical care demands, and improve patient outcomes without ever compromising individual privacy.“

COMING UP

Multiple versions of AxxonAI are currently under development, including implementations based on Small Language Models (SLMs) and integrations with Agentic Functions, specifically designed for SMEs in Malaysia. The team is testing and refining these domain-specific AI models to launch solutions for Agriculture, Automotive, BFSI, Telecommunications, Property, Logistics, Supply Chain, and Media & Entertainment by early 2026.

Sonny (Soumitra) Dey (ex-Accenture) currently leads a core team at AxxonAI, comprising top Malaysian and Global AI experts. The able team is mentored by Malaysian industry stalwarts such as Sharani Mohamed (Technopreneur, known for Government Defence & Security Technology Solutions Architect) and Omar Shaari (Ex-Dentsu).

The core team of AxxonAI, consists of: Sutapa Bhattacharya, Managing Partner, Strategy, Innovation & Business Continuity (Ex-Leo Burnett and TNB), Sudip Ghosh, CRO – BFIS/Telco/Energy (Former JAPAC & MEA Sales, Oracle & IBM), Teruchelwam Pillai, Chief Technology Officer – Healthcare (Ex-Sime Darby), Dr S. Katae, Chief AI Engineer – LLM (Ex-Deep Mind), Gloria Gomes, Strategy & Insight (Ex-Byte Dance Malaysia), Gerald Faust, Sovereign Cloud & Data Centres (Ex JAPAC & ME Lead SNP & SAP), Amit Kurhekar, Martech (Ex Moneylion and P&G), Jacek Kucieba, Chief of Business Efficiency and Impact (Ex SAS), Ragunathan Marthammuthu, AI Academy & L&D (Right Track Education), Haris Mateen, Chief of Agentic Solutions (Ex MIMS), Saravanan Ramaiah, Chief Finance Officer (Ex-IPG), Sugato Banerjee, Country Head, South Asia and Dubai (Ex-JWT, Standard Chartered, Visa, Videocon), and Adriel Chan, Lead – GTM

## END ##

About AxxonAI

AxxonAI, developed by Athenatech.ai, a Malaysia Digital–certified company, is a next-generation synthetic GenAI platform that empowers organisations to maximise the value of their data—without compromising privacy, security, or regulatory compliance.

Built on advanced LLM frameworks and methodologies, AxxonAI produces high-fidelity synthetic data that mirrors real-world statistical patterns while containing zero personally identifiable information. This enables enterprises to innovate, analyse, and scale with confidence.

AxxonAI’s core capability lies in data decoupling and fine-tuning, key concepts in machine learning and data engineering. These processes separate and control aspects of synthetic data generation, improving data quality, flexibility, and practical usefulness. Fine-tuning involves customising pre-trained models using artificially generated datasets, delivering significant advantages for segmentation and hyper-personalisation in BANI consumer environments.

The BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear, Incomprehensible) world presents distinct challenges for understanding consumers. In such volatile conditions, consumer behaviour shifts rapidly and unpredictably. Traditional datasets quickly become outdated, while privacy regulations restrict access to detailed personal information. Synthetic data helps model uncertainty and volatility, enabling the creation of scenarios that reflect the fragile, nonlinear dynamics of real-world consumer decision-making. This is where AxxonAI shines.