OSL Group Officially Launches Regulated Enterprise Stablecoin USDGO

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), Asia’s leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, today announced the official launch of USDGO, a regulated, enterprise-grade U.S. dollar stablecoin. As a cornerstone of OSL Group’s global payment infrastructure, USDGO is positioned for institutional settlement and corporate payments, serving the cross-border business ecosystem of Asian enterprises. Leveraging its enterprise-level features and services, USDGO provides users with a compliant tool for liquidity management and settlement. It is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy, aiming to become a primary choice for global enterprises seeking on-chain cross-border payments.

An initial batch of US$50 million in USDGO stablecoins has been minted and deployed on the public blockchain of Solana, with plans to expand to more chains in the future, creating further synergies with OSL Group’s payment business. A federally regulated stablecoin, USDGO is 1:1 US dollar-backed and undergoes stringent third-party audits. It is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N,A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, with OSL Group serving as the branding operator and distributor.

Leveraging bank-grade treasury management experience and technical support for on-chain assets, USDGO — federally regulated and accessible across multiple global jurisdictions — can provide 24/7 liquidity support for various users, including corporations, institutions, and individuals. It offers a low-friction “stablecoin-to-fiat” trading and settlement experience, allowing for more effective capital management.

For enterprise clients focused on compliance and technical assurance, USDGO is designed to address pain points around “viability, security, and scalability.” It empowers enterprises with cross-chain, cross-platform, cross-market, and cross-currency transaction and payment capabilities to extract efficiencies and cost savings over traditional channels. USDGO will continue to expand its services and applications, providing compliant and secure on-chain payment solutions for high-frequency real-world business scenarios, including cross-border e-commerce, international trade, financial services, and interactive entertainment.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

“As a regulated, enterprise-grade stablecoin, USDGO was engineered from the start to be the ‘digital lifeblood’ of the real economy. By providing a range of services, notably corporate settlement and cross-border payments, USDGO aims to become the preferred compliant stablecoin choice for the cross-border business ecosystems of enterprises in Asia and globally, steadfastly enhancing efficiency for the global financial system and creating value for real-world applications.”

Nathan McCauley, Co-founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, said:

“Bringing a new stablecoin to market is about raising the bar for what institutional-grade digital dollars should look like. USDGO was built to operate inside real financial systems, supporting actual payment flows and treasury management at scale. That’s the standard we care about. We’re proud to work alongside OSL Group to help bring this product to market in a way that reflects where the industry is going – toward compliant, resilient infrastructure that institution can confidently build on.”

Important Notes

USDGO is designed to meet the rigorous standards of the GENIUS Act, and is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer of USDGO.

OSL Group will be the branding partner, and OSL Group subsidiaries with appropriate licenses and regulatory registrations will act as distributors for USDGO. In Hong Kong, USDGO will only be distributed via OSL Digital Securities Limited, the first licensed virtual asset trading platform operator in Hong Kong.

About USDGO

USDGO is a federally regulated and third-party audited U.S. dollar stablecoin purpose-built for the GENIUS era. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer. OSL Group is the branding partner. With enterprise-grade services, USDGO aims to become a compliant liquidity and settlement tool connecting Web 3 industries and traditional finance with on-chain operations. It enables enterprises to orchestrate global capital through compliant payment rails, effective treasury management, and diverse digital assets access, and is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy. For more information, please visit USDGO’s official website: www.usdgo.com.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is Asia’s leading stablecoin trading and payment platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry’s leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with avaluation over $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Disclaimer

