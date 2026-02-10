HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced an expanded collaboration with Blooming Talk, a next-generation fan communication platform, to revolutionize how artists and fans connect worldwide. By building on Tencent Cloud Chat (IM), the partnership enhances Blooming Talk’s global messaging infrastructure—enabling seamless, real-time exchanges between artists and their fans, wherever they are.



Tencent Cloud Powers Blooming Talk’s Next-Gen Fan Messaging to Redefine Global Artist-Fan Connectivity

In today’s fast-evolving entertainment landscape, fans expect instant, reliable, and meaningful digital interactions with the artists they admire. For Blooming Talk, messaging is at the heart of that connection—forming the foundation of user engagement across its platform. As the company scaled globally, it faced growing demands in ensuring ultra-low latency, stable delivery across regions, and uninterrupted chat experiences during high-traffic moments like live artist updates.

Scalable Cloud Infrastructure and Seamless Integration Power Blooming Talk’s Global Growth

To address these challenges and concentrate on experience-driven innovation, Blooming Talk adopted Tencent Cloud Chat (IM) as its messaging backbone. Powered by Tencent’s robust global infrastructure, the solution supports more than one billion monthly active users and handles over 550 billion messages each day. Its low latency, high availability, and consistent performance enable Blooming Talk to provide smooth, uninterrupted messaging experiences for users—whether they are in Seoul, Los Angeles, or anywhere around the world.

At the same time, Tencent Cloud Chat (IM)’s high-performance messaging channel empowers Blooming Talk’s artist AI to break the boundaries of time and space, opening up a 24/7 direct line between idols and their fans. Fans can now engage in immersive conversations with their favorite artists anytime, anywhere—discovering new sides of them through every interaction. Another highlight feature of Blooming Talk—the lifelike AI voice call—can also be perfectly replicated using our Conversational AI solution.



Blooming Talk AI Voice Call

In addition, the integration was completed in record time, thanks to Tencent Cloud Chat’s intuitive SDKs, comprehensive documentation, and ready-to-use sample code. With these tools, Blooming Talk’s engineering team seamlessly brought core messaging capabilities to life—from real-time one-on-one chats to offline push notifications—across major platforms such as iOS and Android. The smooth integration not only accelerated Blooming Talk’s global rollout but also gave the team more freedom to innovate, designing new interactive features that make artist-fan connections more dynamic and engaging than ever.

As Blooming Talk continues to expand its artist network and connect with fans in new markets, Tencent Cloud Chat (IM) offers the scalability and elasticity needed to seamlessly support its growing messaging volumes. The platform automatically adjusts to surging traffic during peak moments—such as major artist announcements or viral fan interactions—ensuring uninterrupted performance and reliable service across regions. In addition, Tencent Cloud’s flexible pricing model allows Blooming Talk to align infrastructure costs with actual usage, enabling sustainable global growth while maintaining operational efficiency.

Jungpil Heo, Tencent Cloud Korea Country Manager, said, “We are pleased to support Blooming Talk in enhancing its global messaging experience through our stable, secure, and globally reliable cloud solutions. Through our Chat (IM) technology, we enable partners to build seamless, real-time communication experiences that strengthen user engagement and bring communities closer together. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Blooming Talk to drive new innovations that redefine the global fan experience.”

Daemyung Jang, CTO of BLOOMING CHATBOT Pte. Ltd., said, “We chose Tencent Cloud to ensure stable and low-latency communication for our global fandom platform. Tencent Cloud’s Chat feature was easy to integrate, allowing us to quickly build a robust real-time messaging system that handles high traffic smoothly. I highly evaluate Tencent Cloud for its reliability and excellent global scalability, which is essential for our business growth.”

With Tencent Cloud Chat (IM) at its core, Blooming Talk has successfully launched a robust and scalable communication system that ensures consistent artist-fan interactions across markets. The collaboration continues to fuel Blooming Talk’s mission of building an inclusive global fandom community where engagement happens in real time—bringing fans and artists closer than ever before.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.