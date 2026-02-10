Zendure Launches Advanced SolarFlow Series, Marking Evolution into a Complete Smart Energy Ecosystem

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure, the global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), today unveils three new SolarFlow models — SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow 2400 AC+, and SolarFlow 1600 AC+. These launches complete an industry-leading product matrix that spans flagship to entry-level solutions, addressing diverse consumer needs from balcony solar storage and rooftop PV integration to Time-of-Use (TOU) tariff arbitrage.

SolarFlow 2400 Pro – Flagship Performance

SolarFlow 2400 Pro is a 2400W bi-directional AC, AI-driven balcony solar storage system designed for high-power balcony or rooftop installations. It supports up to 3000W DC input (4×750W MPPT), with total PV input reaching 4800W when combining DC+AC coupling. It delivers 2400W continuous on-grid output (upgradable from 800W default), 3200W max AC input, and battery capacity expandable from 2.4kWh to 14.4kWh(up to 16.8kWh in premium configurations), with 2400W discharge power.

SolarFlow 2400 AC+ – Premium Retrofit Solution

Optimized for existing rooftop PV systems, the SolarFlow 2400 AC+ is an AC-coupled storage upgrade. It provides 2400W AC input and continuous on-grid output (upgradable from 800W), up to 3200W maximum AC input, 2400W battery discharge, and expandable storage from 2.4kWh to 14.4kWh (up to 16.8kWh in premium setup), enabling higher self-consumption and cost savings.

SolarFlow 1600 AC+ – Affordable Entry-Level Option

The entry-level SolarFlow 1600 AC+ targets homes with existing rooftop PV and moderate energy needs. It delivers 1600W AC input and output, with 800W default on-grid output (upgradable to 1400W per device or 3600W in premium mode). Battery capacity starts at 1.92kWh and expands to 11.52kWh, with up to 1600W discharge.

HEMS 2.0 & ZENKI™ 2.0

Zendure’s next-generation HEMS 2.0 integrates solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers into a unified intelligent platform. Powered by ZENKI™ 2.0 AI, it predicts and optimizes energy flows, automates cost savings, and supports over 840 European energy providers. In ZENKI™ Mode, households can reduce energy bills by up to 73%. All models feature ZenGuard™ battery protection with dual BMS, self-maintenance, and fire suppression, plus full smart home integration via MQTT (Home Assistant and Homey compatible).

From Hardware to Complete Ecosystem

As the original pioneer that introduced plug-and-play balcony energy storage to Europe, Zendure has evolved from a hardware manufacturer into a complete smart energy solutions provider. Central to this transformation is ZenWave™, Zendure’s dynamic electricity retail service, first launched in Germany and now expanding across Europe. It offers real-time market prices and 100% certified green energy. Combined with HEMS 2.0 scheduling and ZENKI™ AI, energy optimization shifts from manual adjustments to fully system-managed intelligence, yielding potential annual savings of up to €2,121 and reducing carbon footprints in markets like Germany.

Today, Zendure is the only brand offering an integrated ecosystem that unites extreme‑performance hardware, intelligent HEMS software, and ZenWave™‑centered energy services. These innovations empower families with all-day energy independence, maximum economic returns, and a more sustainable lifestyle.

Availability & Pricing

The new SolarFlow series will be available for pre-sale starting February 10, 2026. MSRP pricing is market-specific, with differentiated structures in Germany, France, and the Netherlands to align with local regulations and preferences. For detailed pricing, specifications, and purchasing information, visit zendure.de.

About Zendure

Zendure is the global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure’s mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

