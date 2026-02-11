ArisGlobal Announces XDI NavaX Data Intelligence, Three New Agents, and NavaX Translation

MADRID, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of Life Sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, has announced five significant new product offerings to drive cross-functional operationalization of AI. On day one of Breakthrough 2026, its annual industry event, the company unveiled XDI, its next‑generation data intelligence cortex, three new AI agents, and NavaX Translation for PV case data intake workflows.

XDI – Explainable AI and evidential alignment beyond functional boundaries

XDI is ArisGlobal’s next‑generation data intelligence cortex that can access data from multiple functions and systems to enable consistent, explainable decisions within and across the pharma R&D enterprise. Unlike tools that simply accelerate steps within a single workflow, XDI creates a system-agnostic foundation that unifies meaning, context, and intent – ensuring that decisions across Safety, Regulatory, Clinical, Quality, Manufacturing, and all other functions are grounded in shared meaning, aligned evidence, and uniform governance. This will promote confident AI adoption and operationalization, while reducing risk and interpretive drift between teams and use cases.

New agents for Regulatory Intelligence, Change Distribution, and Signals

ArisGlobal has also expanded its NavaX Agents Suite portfolio with three powerful new agents;

Intelligence Agents transforms submission quality by automatically interpreting regulatory guidelines, converting them into precise rule checklists, and assessing dossiers from LifeSphere Submissions with clear compliance evaluations, justifications, and confidence scores.

transforms submission quality by automatically interpreting regulatory guidelines, converting them into precise rule checklists, and assessing dossiers from LifeSphere Submissions with clear compliance evaluations, justifications, and confidence scores. Distribution Agents deliver continuous compliance validation by automatically consuming evolving regulatory guidelines, validating them against internal distribution logic, and triggering governed change workflows as discrepancies arise.

deliver continuous compliance validation by automatically consuming evolving regulatory guidelines, validating them against internal distribution logic, and triggering governed change workflows as discrepancies arise. Signals Agents is an intelligent assistant which interprets user intent, determines the best analytical approach, and dynamically plans and executes workflows. An active intelligence partner, it harnesses a reasoning-based orchestration layer spanning safety, data, analytics, and expert judgment.

NavaX Translation – Transforming global case data intake workflows

ArisGlobal now supports certified translation capabilities integrated directly into case data intake workflows, via a strategic partnership with TransPerfect Life Sciences. Intelligent language detection routes non-English safety forms instantly for translation using pharma-specific language models and expert linguists. The seamless API integration returns translated forms directly into LifeSphere, eliminating manual effort and dramatically accelerating global pharmacovigilance. By combining NavaX with TransPerfect, translation management time drops from roughly five hours per case to under a minute—delivering unmatched automation, speed, and accuracy in the market.

“The challenge for life sciences isn’t just adopting AI – it’s operationalizing it at scale with consistency, governance, and real business impact. With these latest product enhancements, we’re continuing to enable organizations to move from experimentation to production, turning AI into a reliable foundation for enterprise decision-making,” commented Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how technology empowers life sciences teams. These innovations represent the evolution from automating individual tasks to orchestrating intelligence across entire operational ecosystems, enabling smarter decisions, faster insights, and truly scalable AI adoption,” said Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal.

Breakthrough 2026, held in Madrid, Spain, brings together top executives, industry leaders, and experts to explore the theme of “Operationalizing AI”, showcasing how proven AI use cases are transforming into everyday practice across life sciences.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a leading life sciences technology company and provider of cloud-based software solutions for pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, quality management, and medical affairs. LifeSphere®, the company’s unified product platform, delivers a powerful combination of domain expertise, advanced technology, and analytics to help life sciences organizations transform compliance into a strategic advantage. ArisGlobal serves more than 300 customers globally, including many of the world’s top pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. For more information, visit www.arisglobal.com.

