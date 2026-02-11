Big Horn Outdoors® Partners with Alli Owens Racing for the ARCA Menards Series 200 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Big Horn Outdoors® proudly announces a new partnership with Alli Owens Racing for the ARCA Menards Series 200 at Daytona International Speedway, marking a powerful collaboration rooted in hard-working values, family, community, and the shared love of the outdoors.

The partnership unites Big Horn Outdoors®, known for its innovative, portable pizza ovens and outdoor grills, with Alli Owens, a single mother, professional race car driver, and relentless advocate for everyday Americans who work hard, show up for their families, and find joy in shared moments outside.

“This partnership means more than logos on a race car,” said Alli Owens, driver of the No. 68 entry. “Big Horn Outdoors® represents the kind of people and values I stand for— hard-working families, veterans, single moms, and fans who love coming together outdoors, whether it’s around a grill, a pizza oven, or a race weekend. This is about connection, community, and creating moments that matter.”

Big Horn Outdoors®’ lineup of portable pizza ovens and grills is designed for convenience without sacrificing quality and is perfectly aligned with the race-day lifestyle. From tailgates and campgrounds to backyards and infield experiences, their products empower fans to enjoy fresh, fun meals wherever the action takes them.

“At its core, racing has always been about people,” said Richard Jin, founder of Big Horn Outdoors®. “It’s about families, friends, veterans, and fans gathering together. Partnering with Alli Owens Racing allows us to bring our outdoor cooking solutions directly into those moments, making race weekends more interactive, more social, and more memorable.”

The Daytona partnership brings added excitement as fans experience not just the intensity of racing on the high banks, but also the joy of live, outdoor cooking experiences that reflect the heart of grassroots motorsports culture. With easy-to-use pizza ovens and grills, Big Horn Outdoors® enhances how fans gather, eat, and celebrate—on race day and beyond.

As Alli Owens continues her return to one of motorsports’ biggest stages, this collaboration highlights a shared mission: supporting real people, honoring hard work, and bringing communities together—one race, one meal, and one unforgettable moment at a time.

About Big Horn Outdoors®

Big Horn Outdoors® specializes in premium, portable outdoor cooking solutions, including pizza ovens and grills designed for authentic flavor, convenience, durability, and bringing people together wherever adventure leads.

About Alli Owens Racing

Alli Owens Racing is driven by authenticity, resilience, and a commitment to representing blue-collar America. Led by professional driver and single mother Alli Owens, the team blends competitive motorsports with community impact, family values, and fan-first engagement.

For more information, visit www.bighornoutdoor.com