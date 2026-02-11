Canadian Solar Delivers Its First Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System in Japan

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, its energy storage solutions business, has delivered its first grid-connected battery energy storage system (BESS) in Japan, with a rated output of 2 MW and an energy capacity of 8.25 MWh DC. The facility marks the first deployment of e-STORAGE’s battery products in the Japanese market and reflects Canadian Solar’s long-standing commitment to Japan.

The project, developed by Canadian Solar Projects K.K., is located adjacent to the Naebo substation in Sapporo City, Hokkaido, and was awarded to Canadian Solar as part of Hokkaido Electric Power Network Company, Inc.’s 2023 public land leasing initiative. The facility is designed to participate in both the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) and the Balancing Market (EPRX), contributing to enhanced grid flexibility, renewable energy integration, and market stability in Hokkaido. The system is built on e-STORAGE’s SolBank platform. The battery energy storage system was delivered to the site in September 2025, and the project entered final commissioning in early December 2025.

e-STORAGE was responsible for the design, engineering, and commissioning of the project, and will also provide long-term maintenance and inspection services throughout the operational life of the BESS. As a holder of Japan’s government-recognized Wide Area Management Certificate, e-STORAGE is authorized to take responsibility for compliant, nationwide end-of-life management of lithium-ion battery systems, supporting a full-lifecycle approach that aligns with Japan’s regulatory framework and utility market requirements.

Colin Parkin, President of Canadian Solar and President of e-STORAGE, stated, “This energy storage project represents a key milestone in Canadian Solar’s commitment to supporting Japan’s energy transition. e-STORAGE is proud to deliver a reliable, market-responsive solution that strengthens grid resilience. Looking ahead, we remain committed to providing high-quality energy storage solutions that meet the evolving needs and regulatory requirements of the Japanese market.”

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 170 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 16 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2025, boasting a $3.1 billion contracted backlog as of October 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 25 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery energy storage system capacity of 15 GWh and battery cell capacity of 3 GWh, on a single-shift and double-shift annualized basis, respectively. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

