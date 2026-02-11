China Airlines and Plusgrade Launch Loyalty Currency Retailing Capabilities for Dynasty Flyer Members

China Airlines introduces Buy, Gift, and Reinstate Miles – expanding loyalty flexibility and member value

Dynasty Flyer Program members gain access to industry-leading features expected by frequent flyers worldwide

Plusgrade strengthens presence in Asia-Pacific with launch of comprehensive loyalty currency solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Plusgrade , a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions, today announced the launch of new loyalty products for Dynasty Flyer, the frequent flyer program of China Airlines, a Taiwan based carrier. This partnership, powered by Points, Plusgrade’s loyalty business unit, enables members to Buy, Gift, and Reinstate miles – marking the first time these features are available within the Dynasty Flyer program.

These new capabilities will give China Airlines’ customers more flexibility and control over their travel rewards, helping them get even more value from the Dynasty Flyer program. The launch reflects China Airlines’ commitment to enhancing the member experience and exploring new opportunities for growth through seamless, digital engagement.

“This launch with China Airlines marks a big moment for our continued expansion in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. “Members in this region are some of the most engaged in the world when it comes to loyalty, and this partnership delivers exactly what they want—more flexibility, more utility, and more ways to get value from their rewards.”

The new offerings now available to China Airlines members include:

Buy Miles : Members can purchase miles directly to reach their reward goals faster.

: Members can purchase miles directly to reach their reward goals faster. Gift Miles : Enables members to gift miles to friends and family.

: Enables members to gift miles to friends and family. Reinstate Miles: Offers members the ability to reactivate expired miles.

This product suite represents a significant expansion of loyalty capabilities in the region and reflects growing demand from travelers for more flexible, personalized reward options. The Asia-Pacific region continues to represent a major growth opportunity for loyalty programs, with travelers increasingly seeking personalized and flexible ways to engage with their rewards.

This launch marks the official debut of the partnership between Plusgrade and China Airlines and represents a major milestone in the evolution of the Dynasty Flyer program. It also underscores Plusgrade’s continued momentum in the Asia-Pacific loyalty space, following recent rollouts with other notable carriers in the region.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 275 of the world’s premier travel brands—spanning airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail and financial services—and more than 2,500 hotel and resort properties trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: Carrie Moench, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, pr@plusgrade.com