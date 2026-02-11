Finloop and Vobile Group Collaborate to Explore Tokenization of Cultural Creative IP Assets for the Offshore Market

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited (“Finloop”), a global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform, today announced a strategic cooperation with Vobile Group Limited (“Vobile Group”, Stock Code: 3738), a global leader in digital content asset protection and transactions. Based on a shared belief in the potential of digital assets, both parties will focus on the real-world assets (RWA) tokenization centered on cultural creative intellectual property (IP) in the offshore market. Together, Finloop and Vobile Group aim to explore new pathways for technological innovation and compliant development.

The collaboration will focus on two core areas:

1. Activating the value of IP revenue rights

Leveraging Finloop’s expertise in asset tokenization and global liquidity solutions, combined with Vobile Group’s extensive resources in the global IP industry, the two parties aim to revitalize “dormant” IP assets and facilitate their efficient circulation within a compliant framework. This will inject new vitality into Hong Kong’s digital economy.

2. Enhancing IP verification and valuation systems

By integrating Vobile Group’s core technological advantages in digital content rights verification and management, paired with Finloop’s innovative solutions, the two parties will build a comprehensive, traceable IP asset verification system that provides a solid foundation for IP value assessment and establishes scientific valuation standards, ultimately developing a compliant RWA tokenization pathway in the offshore market for the IP industries.

In the 2025 Policy Address, the Hong Kong SAR Government emphasized its commitment to promoting IP financing, valuation, and protection, to further boost IP trading. Vobile Group, with years of experience in digital content asset protection and transactions, has built robust technical expertise, a full-service network, and broad industry influence. It possesses significant advantages in rights verification, monitoring, and value realization. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies to establish a market-recognized scientific valuation model, offering replicable and scalable financing solutions for the industry, promoting Hong Kong as a regional IP trading centre. Both parties will also actively engage with government bodies and IP market stakeholders to develop broader applications across industries and blockchain scenarios.

Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said, “The collaboration with Vobile Group marks a significant milestone, underscoring our shared vision and complementary strengths. Looking ahead, Finloop will deepen our presence in Hong Kong and enhance our collaboration with Vobile Group within a compliant framework. By positioning the IP industry as an entry point, we will continue to drive technological innovation and elevate our service capabilities, unlock industry liquidity, and deliver high quality solutions to global clients, while contributing to the advancement of Hong Kong’s digital economy ecosystem and reinforcing its role as a ‘super connector’.”

Mr. Yangbin Wang, Chairman of Vobile Group, stated, “AI is fundamentally reshaping the production and distribution models of the cultural and creative industries, and IP rights verification and value realization are prerequisites for the industry’s development. Vobile Group has long been dedicated to safeguarding and enhancing the value of digital content assets through cutting-edge technologies. With strong policy support from the Hong Kong Government in IP financing and innovation, we are delighted to partner with Finloop. By integrating our world-leading digital verification capabilities with a compliant RWA issuance framework, we are building an ecosystem that enables creative IP to be transformed into efficiently circulating digital assets, further promoting Hong Kong’s role as a regional IP trading centre.”

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Finloop”), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong and incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com.

About Vobile Group

Vobile Group is a leading global platform and service provider for digital content asset protection and transactions. Based on its core patented technologies such as VDNA digital fingerprinting and digital watermarking, it has built a comprehensive system for digital content identification, monitoring, and transaction services. Vobile is committed to empowering the creative industries with leading technologies, building digital infrastructure to support the value transfer of creative content, and serving global content creators and related institutions. Vobile has accumulated profound technological strength and brand influence in the global media and entertainment industry. For more information, visit www.vobilegroup.com.