HGC Announces Appointment of Cliff Tam as Chief Commercial Officer of International Business

Cliff Tam is appointed as Chief Commercial Officer – International business of HGC

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2026 – HGC Global Communications a fully-fledged network operator with extensive global coverage and ICT solution provider, has appointed Cliff Tam as Chief Commercial Officer – International Business, effective immediately. This strategic appointment reinforces HGC’s commitment to accelerating the growth of its international business (“IB”), deepening global network solutions, and advancing the Group’s position as a trusted enabler of international connectivity and digital infrastructure worldwide.

In his new role, Cliff will spearhead the Group’s international commercial strategy, leading the IB organisation to sharpen its global focus, deepen niche market penetration. He will champion the shared network philosophy in Southeast Asia (“SEA”) region to drive next-generation ready digital infrastructure development and capture new opportunities arising from AI adoption and global digital transformation. Leveraging HGC’s regional network cluster, Cliff will support companies in achieving seamless cross-border integration from Hong Kong as a key telecommunications hub across Chinese Mainland, and other international markets. Meanwhile, Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President – International Business & Digital Infrastructure, will support Cliff in identifying in-country projects across SEA and driving scalable and sustainable businesses for the Group.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Cliff brings a strategic global perspective that align with evolving needs of today’s interconnected digital economy and rapidly changing global environment. He has been repeatedly recognised by Capacity Power 100 as one of the most influential leaders in the telecommunications industry, underscoring his impact on shaping international carrier and digital ecosystem trends.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said “Cliff’s appointment marks a significant step forward in HGC’s global development. As we establish a next-generation regional telecommunications network, encompassing international connectivity, local networks, and strategic network hubs, also incorporating AI development to future-proof our infrastructure. By leveraging HGC’s global network cluster, we will strengthen an interconnected telecom ecosystem that further reinforce Hong Kong’s status as one of the leading international telecommunications hub and support the continued evolution of the global digital economy.”

Cliff Tam, Chief Commercial Officer – International Business of HGC, said, “I am honoured to assume this role and remain focused on driving long‑term value for HGC’s international business. By deepening collaboration with our regional and global partners, we will advance the shared network philosophy to support companies respond to fast changing market dynamics driven by AI and emerging technologies. With HGC’s extensive international connectivity and embracement to AI adoption, we will empower OTTs, hyerscalers and enterprises to expand across borders, evolve in global markets, and accelerate their digital transformation. I look forward to leading our team in shaping new possibilities and strengthening HGC’s position as a trusted international partner in the rapidly evolving global digital landscape.”

HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fiber-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group’s digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.