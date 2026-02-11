Holy Cow! Meadow Fresh Unveils the First of its Kind Fantasy Dairy League

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — New Zealand is taking fantasy sports to a whole new level with a league only Kiwis could dream up: Meadow Fresh Fantasy Herd – what we believe to be the world’s first fantasy league powered by real cows.

Created by Meadow Fresh, the game lets players draft real cows for their chosen team, and score points from real farm data. Just like fantasy football, which relies on real athlete stats, Fantasy Herd draws on actual milking outputs and behavioural data collected from the herd at Nottingham Dairy Farm in North Otago, New Zealand.

Fantasy Herd ambassador Tav Hughes – content creator, meme connoisseur, and proud champion of Kiwi culture – says jumping in was an easy yes.

“I love anything that helps bridge the gap between town and country. Most people only ever see the finished dairy products on the supermarket shelves, not the tech, care and effort behind them,” Hughes says. “Fantasy Herd is a crack-up idea, but it’s also educational and uniquely Kiwi. I reckon people are going to get hooked.

“Or at least until my darling COW HABUNGA takes home the gold!”

Meadow Fresh Marketing Manager, Jen Jones says the aim is simple: make dairy farming fun, visible and accessible to everyone.

“Although dairy remains one of New Zealand’s defining industries, its place in Kiwi culture has evolved.

“With Meadow Fresh Fantasy Herd, we wanted to shine a positive light on dairy by creating something unexpected, entertaining, and true to what modern dairy really looks like, it’s exciting and high tech.”

Just like traditional fantasy sports, Fantasy Herd players are selecting their own lineups, drafting real cows, each wearing a solar-powered smart collar from New Zealand’s ag-tech company Halter.

Helen Moore, VP Marketing and Growth at Halter explains:

“Halter’s collars monitor every cow’s location, behaviour, and movement. This gives farmers a valuable tool to maximise their productivity and to care for their animals. We’re stoked to surface the data and insights that Halter farms rely on, and bring it to everyday Kiwis.”

North Otago farmer Tim Richards, whose cows star in the game, says it’s been a hit on-farm too.

“The cows don’t even know they’re athletes yet, but we’ve been laughing over who should be captain. If a bit of friendly competition helps people appreciate the care behind the dairy products in their fridge, that’s amazing.”

Draft opens 9th February, one week before the first round, giving players time to build their herds, choose their captain cow, and join a league. After six rounds, the herder with the highest total score will be crowned Fantasy Herd Champion.

Players can register and build their fantasy herd now at www.fantasyherd.co.nz.

Stills and Videos are available HERE.