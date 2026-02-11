HTX Outperforms Industry Peers at the Start of 2026, Leveraging Disciplined Listing Strategies to Capture “Smart Money” Inflows

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In 2025, amid heightened volatility and widening dispersion across sectors, HTX delivered a strategy that is both measurable and repeatable: smart listings are defined by timing, judgment, and risk discipline working together to create realizable returns for users.

HTX Outperformed on Securable Returns

A review of HTX’s newly listed assets in 2025 shows the platform listed 166 new assets over the year, spanning AI, memecoin, Layer1/Layer2, RWA, stablecoins, and DeFi. 96 assets recorded post-listing gains exceeding 100%, while 9 surged more than 1,000%. The top performer, PIPPIN , achieved a peak increase of 9,500%.

HTX’s competitive edge lies not in headline returns, but in the time window available to ordinary users to access those assets.

In 2025, 17.47% of new listings on HTX achieved gains of more than 20% within seven days of listing, ranking No.1 among peer top-tier exchanges.

Time as Alpha: Why Early Participation Matters

One thing has remained constant at HTX in listing: in the crypto space, time itself is a source of return.

AI: Advancing Timeline by Entire Cycle

In early 2025, AI Agent and DeFAI narratives began to emerge. Between January 18 and January 28, just eleven days, HTX listed 11 AI-related projects, including NEUR, BUZZ, AVAAI, PIPPIN , ARC , GAMEBASE , AI16Z, GRIFFAIN , ELIZAOS , SWARMS , and DEGENAI. Nearly all were initial listings or extremely early-stage listings.

While the broader market was still debating whether AI would become a primary narrative, HTX had already completed a structural deployment. This allowed users to position ahead of consensus formation, rather than chasing momentum at peak sentiment.

Beating Market Is About Positioning, Not Prediction

Throughout the year, 18 assets were listed on HTX ahead of other major exchanges, including PLUME , BANK , BIGTIME , USD1 , and TRUMP . When the market consensus was formed, HTX users were already positioned with existing holdings

This advantage was particularly evident in the following BSC ecosystem assets:

DONKEY was listed before widespread discussion in the market, later surging 6,811%

was listed before widespread discussion in the market, later surging 6,811% M benefited from early structural positioning and continuous marketing after listing, delivering a maximum increase of 4,186%

benefited from early structural positioning and continuous marketing after listing, delivering a maximum increase of 4,186% ASTER , first listed on HTX among CEXs, it rose 340% before broader recognition

, first listed on HTX among CEXs, it rose 340% before broader recognition Binance Life , marking HTX one of the earliest CEXs to support the Chinese memecoins, it was listed before narrative expansion and achieved a 438% surge

These were not arbitrary listings in their early stages. Each was supported by sustained monitoring of on-chain data, community activity, and capital flows.

Smart Timing Also Means Knowing When Not to List

A disciplined listing strategy does not equate to being first at all costs. Sometimes, waiting or delaying a launch is more responsible for users. Certain projects may not be suitable for participation on their debut day, yet remain valuable once the timing is right.

For instance, many VC-backed tokens face heavy selling pressure during initial unlock periods. By anticipating the convergence of high supply and shorting sentiment, HTX often chooses to list only after the market has completed its hand-over and confirmed the project’s resilience. The subsequent price rallies often validate the wisdom of this strategic delay.

Deconstructing HTX Listing Strategy

Looking back at 2025, the principle of “listing whatever is trending,” as highlighted by Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX , formed the foundational logic of the platform’s asset strategy, which has consistently evolved around three core questions:.

Firstly, is it early enough? True momentum often emerges before consensus. HTX advances the timeline by tracking on-chain data, community engagement, and capital structure ahead of narrative breakouts.

Secondly, is the judgment accurate? Among trending assets, HTX prioritizes sustainability over noise, filtering out structurally imbalanced or purely emotional trades.

Thirdly, is the strategy user-centric? The purpose of listing is not traffic, but realizable participation for users. Through early positioning, staged observation, and risk filtering, hot narratives are converted into actionable opportunities.

HTX’s listing strategy speaks for itself. As 2026 unfolds, HTX is partnering with its global users to navigate volatility and capture long-term upside across market cycles.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.