iScreen Launches Grammy-Inspired Music Suite With Dynamic Island Piano for iOS 26

Interactive Dynamic Island Piano and Grammy-Inspired Music Widgets Bring a New Level of Personalization to iOS 26 Home Screens

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the viral success of the iScreen Christmas update, iScreen introduces its most music-inspired release yet for iOS 26, transforming iPhones into interactive instruments for the ultimate music home screen customization experience.

The highlight of this update is the iScreen widget Dynamic Island Piano. This interactive piano widget turns the top of the screen into a playable instrument with artistic skins, offering a “Follow-Play” mode and the ability to upload custom sheet music. Whether a trained pianist or a complete beginner, every user can perform directly on their home screen, blending utility with Grammy aesthetics.

iScreen’s Grammy-inspired music widgets extend beyond piano interactivity, giving users tools to personalize every corner of their device:

Lock Screen Video Widgets: Pin any favorite video clip directly to your lock screen using dynamic video widgets for a more immersive aesthetic.

Stylish Music Player Widgets: A collection of sleek, aesthetic designs that combine functionality with visual appeal.

A collection of sleek, aesthetic designs that combine functionality with visual appeal. Themed DIY Desk-Sets: Create cohesive music-inspired wallpapers and layouts for a full aesthetic widget experience.

“Building on the success of our ios26 Christmas app update, we wanted to merge technology and artistry,” said the iScreen creative team. “These new interactive features let users turn their devices into vibrant, musical canvases.”

Ranking among the top three desktop customization platforms worldwide, iScreen has over 100 million users and has been featured by Apple Editorial in 128 countries for five consecutive days. The app continues to redefine iPhone widgets with innovative, trend-setting tools that let every user express their style and love for music.

About iScreen

iScreen is a mobile customization app providing widgets, wallpapers, and themed layouts for iOS and Android devices. With interactive and decorative options, it enables users to personalize both home screens and lock screens for a fully immersive experience.

