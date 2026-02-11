Light Stone Jewellery’s “Wearable Culture Map”: Defining a New Era of Quiet Luxury through Architectural Silence

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In an era of noise, Light Stone Jewellery articulates a new dialect of quiet luxury through the silence of its forms. Unveiling a portfolio that functions as a “Wearable Culture Map,” the brand introduces a curatorial approach to designer jewellery, bridging the structural rigour of modern aesthetics with the profound resonance of Eastern antiquity.



Light Stone Jewellery’s Tianqing Collection: Reviving the Northern Song Dynasty’s Ru Kiln aesthetic for the modern woman.

Light Stone stands as an intellectual proposition for the contemporary woman. It rejects the transient nature of trend-driven fashion, choosing instead to anchor its identity in the permanence of the modern heirloom. The brand’s philosophy treats every necklace and earring as a geographical coordinate—a precise intersection where the weight of history meets the lightness of contemporary design. Simultaneously, the designs channel a “quiet power,” reflecting the inner strength of the contemporary woman—one who, like deep waters, remains composed and unaffected by the external noise of the world.

The Urban Planner’s Eye: Structure and Void

At the helm of this aesthetic system is Founder Jingjing, whose pedigree in Urban Planning and a Master in Management from ESCP Europe, combined with GIA certifications, informs the brand’s distinct architectural logic.

Jingjing approaches jewellery not merely as ornamentation, but as “Spatial Composition.”

“To me, a piece of jewelry is a coordinate,” says Founder Jingjing. “It maps the silence of history onto the modern body. I navigate the space between structure and instinct, applying the principles of urban planning—balance, void, and tension—to allow the wearer to inhabit the design, rather than simply display it.”

The Brutality of Perfection: The Celadon & Ru Kiln Collection

The core of the collection is the Celadon Tianqing (天青) Collection, a testament to the brand’s uncompromising standards. This series utilizes two primary elements: the nearly lost Ru Kiln technique and Longquan Celadon—a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Among these, the Ru Kiln pieces are exceptionally rare. The firing process requires temperatures exceeding 1380°C, with rare agate infused into the glaze to achieve the legendary “sky after rain” hue. The extreme chemical volatility of this process results in a high failure rate. Light Stone collaborates with master ceramicists to revive this millennial art, yet the selection criteria are ruthless. In every batch of Ru Kiln beads, those meeting the brand’s standard are far below 10%, often dropping to a mere 5%.

The majority are discarded for microscopic imperfections in form or glaze surface. Only the surviving 5-10%—possessing the perfect “Ice Crackle” texture and an unblemished jade-like warmth—are elevated into the Celadon Imperial Earrings. This scarcity is not manufactured; it is the physical residue of a structural dialogue between fire and gravity.

A Cartography of Four Dimensions

The “Wearable Culture Map” extends beyond porcelain, plotting four distinct aesthetic coordinates across China’s material history:

The Silk Road (Dunhuang) Collection: Capturing the golden echoes of desert murals, these pieces translate ancient floral patterns into geometric gold vermeil structures.

Totem (Majiayao) Collection: Drawing from prehistoric motifs, this series creates a primitive tension, turning Neolithic lines into bold, sculptural forms.

Filigree (Huasi) Collection: A study in silver precision. This series deploys the imperial art of thread-weaving to build air-light structures that possess the strength of architectural steel.

A study in silver precision. This series deploys the imperial art of thread-weaving to build air-light structures that possess the strength of architectural steel. Celadon (Tianqing) Collection: The crystallization of silence, offering a tactile serenity that cools the skin and calms the mind.

The “Culture Map” is a living geography. Continuing its exploration of diverse regional craftsmanship, Light Stone has announced an upcoming expansion into the art of Lacquer, marking a new coordinate on this unfolding aesthetic journey.

About Light Stone Jewellery

Light Stone is a designer jewellery brand established in 2018 by founder Jingjing. The brand is dedicated to exploring the tension between “historical gravity and aesthetic ease.” Currently, Light Stone leverages dual studios and logistical hubs in Singapore and Shanghai, utilizing Singapore’s efficient global infrastructure to offer Global Priority Shipping. This ensures that every precious artistic asset reaches international collectors with speed and security.

