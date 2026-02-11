Province Acquires StoneTurn to Create a Fully Integrated Financial Advisory Platform

Combination creates a stronger, senior-led advisory platform built for increasingly complex corporate challenges

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Province , a leading restructuring and financial advisory firm, today announced the strategic acquisition of StoneTurn, a global professional services firm specializing in disputes, investigations, and risk advisory services.

The move creates a multi-disciplinary advisory platform positioned to support clients facing increasingly interconnected financial, legal, and regulatory risks. By integrating StoneTurn’s investigative, compliance, and dispute capabilities with Province’s established leadership in restructuring and capital markets, the combined firm offers a more seamless approach to complex, high-stakes corporate challenges. This acquisition builds upon the thesis of Trivest’s partnership with Province, which began in 2024. The result is a diversified advisory platform built for an era where complexity is the norm.

The combination is designed to simplify how corporations and their legal counsel manage complex matters. By housing these specialties within a single platform, the firm:

Ensures continuity of strategy from initial investigation through financial recovery or restructuring.

from initial investigation through financial recovery or restructuring. Preserves institutional knowledge , reducing the friction often caused by hand-offs between multiple external advisors.

, reducing the friction often caused by hand-offs between multiple external advisors. Accelerates decision-making by aligning legal and financial strategies in real time.

“Our clients are increasingly facing situations where investigations, disputes, and financial distress converge,” said Paul Huygens, Chief Executive Officer of Province. “By bringing together Province’s restructuring and financial advisory capabilities with StoneTurn’s best-in-class investigative and forensic expertise, we are building a platform designed to address multi-faceted business challenges on a global basis.”

Founded in 2004, StoneTurn has advised more than 95% of the AmLaw 100 and more than half of the Fortune 100, as well as federal, state, and international government agencies. The firm’s experience on high-profile investigations, litigation, and disputes worldwide, along with work on more than 30 monitorships, strengthens the combined firm’s ability to deliver credible, independent insight where rigor and judgment are critical.

“What stood out immediately in our discussions with Province was the strong cultural alignment,” said Brad Wilson, Managing Partner of StoneTurn. “Both firms share a commitment to senior-led execution built upon decades of experience, and delivering trusted advice in the most challenging situations. Together, Province and StoneTurn can support our clients with broader capabilities without sacrificing the agility and personal attention that define how we work.”

With 300+ professionals operating across 19 offices on five continents, and on-the-ground experience in over 100 countries, the combined firm maintains a practitioner-led, client-first operating model largely free of institutional conflicts. With expanded capabilities and global reach, the firm is positioned to deliver greater speed, coordination, and insight on matters where financial, legal, and operational risks intersect. Jefferies LLC acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Province and Clearsight Advisors, Inc. acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to StoneTurn.

About Province

Province is an internationally recognized advisory firm that helps clients navigate complex strategic, operational, financial, and legal challenges. Province provides a broad suite of multi-disciplinary services to clients across four key areas of practice: restructuring advisory; disputes, investigations & risk advisory; capital markets; and office of the CFO. Founded in 2008, Province has over 120 professionals, 6 domestic offices, and a track record of success in some of the largest and most complex transactions. For more information, visit https://www.provincefirm.com.

About StoneTurn

StoneTurn, a global professional services firm, works with law firms, corporations, and government agencies in solving the most complex and consequential business issues. Known for our deep expertise in investigations, compliance, economics, technology, cybersecurity, and business and litigation advisory, we have earned the trust of clients and regulators worldwide by deploying multidisciplinary teams of industry leaders to provide unique expertise and practical solutions to high-stakes challenges. Founded in 2004, StoneTurn operates from offices across five continents and is widely lauded for its commitment to collaboration, integrity, and independence. Learn more at StoneTurn.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Learn more at www.trivest.com.

