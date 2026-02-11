Republic of Singapore Yacht Club Celebrates 200 Years of Heritage with Bicentennial Charity Gala, Raising Over S$320,000 for The President’s Challenge

Ceremonial cake-cutting by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Education and MP for West Coast–Jurong West GRC Mr Desmond Lee, RSYC Commodore Balakrishnan B, RSYC Vice Commodore James Yeo, and RSYC committee members

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2026 — The Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) marked its 200anniversary (#RSYC200) with a Bicentennial Charity Gala Dinner on Saturday, 7 February 2026, at the club’s Nautica Ballroom.

The milestone event was graced by President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and attended by over 130 guests, including club members, sponsors and distinguished guests, raising funds in support for the wider community.

Bicentennial Milestone Ceremony

Founded in 1826, RSYC commemorated 200 years of rich heritage through an evening reflecting tradition and a longstanding commitment to service, tracing its journey alongside Singapore’s seafaring story as it evolved into a distinctly Singaporean and multicultural institution.

The programme opened with a Bicentennial tribute video, followed by welcome remarks by the Commodore of RSYC Mr Balakrishnan B. In honour of the club’s enduring legacy of service, fellowship and contribution to the wider community, President Tharman officiated the unveiling of the RSYC Bicentennial Plaque and the ceremonial cake-cutting, joined by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Education and MP for West Coast–Jurong West GRC, RSYC Commodore Mr Balakrishnan B and other members of the RSYC Committee.

The gala also marked the opening event of RSYC’s year-long bicentennial programme, designed to drive member engagement through a series of sporting and social activities held throughout 2026 (refer to Appendix for full list of #RSYC200 events in 2026), and brought together significant figures who have shaped the club across generations.

This included Mr Edward Wong, Managing Director of AWP Pte Ltd and architect of the RSYC’s current clubhouse following the club’s relocation to its present premises in 1999, as well as Mr Francis Lee, RSYC’s first Singaporean Commodore (appointed in 1985) who played a pivotal role in redefining RSYC as a national club with an international membership, while championing initiatives that strengthened sea sports development, professional training and the preservation of the club’s history.

Charity Auction in Support of President’s Challenge

The highlight of the evening was a charity auction, featuring a curated selection of rare and exclusive items, including a one-of-a-kind RSYC Bicentennial Commemorative Pure Gold Coin, limited-edition Bicentennial Pure Silver Coins, and a rare 60-year-old Martell Cognac — one of only 12 in the world — presented in a Baccarat crystal decanter.

RSYC raised a grand total of S$326,692 through the gala dinner and auction, and all proceeds were directed towards The President’s Challenge 2026 – A national movement launched in 2000 by RSYC’s former Patron, the late President S R Nathan, to rally Singaporeans in building a more caring and cohesive society, and to support communities in need.

Later in the evening, a cheque presentation was held in the presence of President Tharman, Mr Desmond Lee, RSYC Commodore Balakrishnan B, and members of the RSYC Committee, followed by a post-dinner heritage exhibition showcasing key milestones from the club’s long and distinguished history.

As a token of appreciation, all attendees were presented with a specially produced RSYC Bicentennial commemorative gold-plated coin, to mark the historic occasion.

“As we mark 200 years of the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, this bicentennial milestone reflects our enduring maritime heritage and the values that have shaped the club over many generations. We are honoured to commemorate this historic occasion through a meaningful initiative in support of The President’s Challenge, reaffirming RSYC’s long-standing commitment to contributing positively to Singapore’s community,” said Commodore Balakrishnan B, Republic of Singapore Yacht Club.

Looking ahead, the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club will continue to build on its heritage as a premier institution, honour its seafaring legacy, and chart its next chapter for centuries more to come, through milestone occasions and activities that contribute meaningfully to national causes and Singapore’s future.

The Bicentennial Charity Gala was made possible with the support of Platinum Sponsors: Royal Salute Scotch Whiskey, Martell; Gold Sponsors: Asiatic Fire System Pte Ltd, and Marina Technology and Construction, Nippon Paint and OCBC; as well as Silver Sponsors: AWP Architects, Cloudable Solutions Pte Ltd. and Sindcon. Neo Garden served as the Official Caterer, with Adidas as the Official Merchandiser.

Appendix

#RSYC200 2026 Events

27 March 2026: Back to School Social Night

A nostalgic, adult-themed social evening featuring games, food, and opportunities for members to reconnect



13 June 2026: RSYC Recycled Boat Race

A sustainability-focused team event where participants build and race boats using recycled materials at the RSYC marina

18, 19 & 25 July 2026: RSYC Regatta 2026

RSYC’s annual sailing regatta featuring keelboats competing in passage and short-course races across Singapore’s southern waters

22 & 23 August 2026: RSYC Commodore’s Day 2026

Annual Open House and celebration welcoming members and the public, featuring water sports, carnival activities, food offerings, and the introduction of new Committee Members

19 & 20 September 2026 (Silver Fleet) and 26 & 27 September 2026 (Gold Fleet): Optimist Knockout Championship 2026

A youth sailing championship organised by RSYC under the auspices of the Singapore Sailing Federation

9 October 2026: RSYC Beerfest 2026

An evening festival featuring international beers, food, music, and interactive games



18 October 2026: RSYC Fishing Tournament 2026

RSYC’s annual fishing competition bringing together fishing enthusiasts from across Singapore

14 November 2026: RSYC Charity Cruise 2026

A community-focused charity initiative bringing volunteers and sponsors together in support of a meaningful cause

4 & 5 December 2026: Christmas & Boat Light-Up 2026

A festive weekend featuring carnival activities, a holiday market, and the Christmas Boat Light-Up Parade

31 December 2026: New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

A year-end celebration to welcome the New Year with music, festivities, and fellow members and guests

Republic of Singapore Yacht Club

Founded in 1826, the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) is Singapore’s oldest yacht club and one of the oldest maritime clubs in Asia. With a rich legacy spanning nearly two centuries, RSYC has played a significant role in shaping Singapore’s yachting, maritime and seafaring culture. The Club’s first patron was Singapore’s inaugural President, Mr Yusof Ishak, marking its longstanding place in the nation’s social and historical landscape.

Today, RSYC is a premier destination for boating enthusiasts, offering a full suite of marina facilities, berthing services, hospitality amenities and community-centred programmes. Its strategically located marina provides easy access to Singapore’s Southern Islands, while its clubhouse features dining, leisure and recreational facilities for members, guests and partners.

Committed to fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship and a passion for the sea, RSYC continues to uphold its heritage while evolving to meet the needs of a modern and vibrant yachting community.

Find out more at https://rsyc.org.sg/ | Instagram: @rsycsg | Facebook: @rsycsg | LinkedIn: RSYC