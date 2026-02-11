Second AD-Linkage x Alibaba AI Bootcamp Concludes Successfully; AD-Linkage Becomes First Institution to Offer CEF-Subsidized Hybrid Learning Programs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2026 – AD-Linkage, in collaboration with Alibaba AITIC, has successfully concluded its second AI-themed bootcamp at Alibaba’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Held over two consecutive days from February 7 to 8, 2026, the program attracted 20 participants from various industries in Hong Kong, focusing on “AI-Driven Automated Marketing and AI Agent Implementation” and enabling attendees to experience the real-world application potential of AI agents in business scenarios.

The bootcamp was closely aligned with the latest developments in AI, centering on how AI Agents and AI RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) can be applied to content marketing and workflow automation. The curriculum unpacked the three-layer architecture of “Tools – Intelligence – Automation,” helping learners understand the practical path from using a single AI tool to building enterprise-level intelligent automation systems.

In the hands-on sessions, participants used Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) marketing as the core scenario. They practiced leveraging Kimi and DeepSeek for viral topic discovery and trend analysis, designed structured prompts to generate on-brand copy and short video scripts, and completed visual assets with tools such as Jimeng AI and Canva. Over the two-day program, participants also learned how to use N8N to build automated Xiaohongshu workflows, including scheduling the scraping of trending content, storing data in Lark Base, triggering AI for secondary content creation and sensitive word detection, and using browser automation tools for multi-account scheduled posting—ultimately constructing a fully operational system for “Content Factory + Scheduling + Data Feedback.”

Driving a New Mode of Flexible Learning: Pioneering CEF-Subsidized Hybrid Courses

AD-Linkage also announced that it has become the first training institution in Hong Kong to offer courses that are both accredited by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ) and subsidized by the Continuing Education Fund (CEF) under a hybrid learning model. The programs are designed in a hybrid format, with part of the classes delivered via live online teaching and the remainder conducted through in-person classroom sessions. Learners attend at scheduled times either through an online classroom or by joining on-site, combining interactive online learning with face-to-face instruction to provide more flexible study options for working professionals.

Through structured live online sessions combined with in-person workshops, learners are guided by instructors to master theoretical frameworks and then participate in case discussions and practical exercises in the classroom, turning what they have learned into actionable solutions for real work scenarios. As these programs are listed as CEF-recognized courses, eligible learners can apply for government subsidies to lower their financial barrier to further study and continuously enhance their AI and digital transformation skills. Education providers interested in adopting a hybrid online–offline teaching model are welcome to contact AD-Linkage’s curriculum design consultancy team and visit: https://bit.ly/3ZxJNq3 for more information.

Management on Future Vision and AI Training Strategy

“By launching HKCAAVQ-accredited and CEF-subsidized hybrid learning programs, we aim to respond to the time and cost constraints faced by working professionals in Hong Kong, enabling more practitioners to master core AI and digital transformation capabilities in a more flexible way,” said Horace, Founder and Course Director of AD-Linkage. “At the same time, we hope to set a practical example for combining online and offline hybrid teaching in Hong Kong, and to help drive the wider adoption of such models across the local education and training sector.”

He added, “The AITIC bootcamp held at Alibaba’s Shenzhen headquarters focused on turning technologies such as AI Agents, AI RAG and automated workflows into practical skills that can be immediately applied to real business scenarios. Participants were not just learning theory; they were building fully functional automated marketing systems with their own hands, truly converting AI into a productivity tool for their organizations.”

About AD-Linkage and Upcoming Programs

AD-Linkage is a professional training institution dedicated to serving working professionals and corporate clients in Hong Kong. Its programs cover practical areas including digital marketing, AI applications and new media marketing. With a core philosophy of “practice-oriented and industry-aligned,” AD-Linkage designs courses that combine online theoretical learning with offline case studies and hands-on workshops via a hybrid teaching model, accommodating the busy schedules of working adults while ensuring that learning outcomes can be directly applied at work.

AD-Linkage is also actively expanding local and international partnerships, including collaborating with organizations such as Alibaba AITIC to host AI-themed bootcamps and corporate exchange activities. The institution continues to introduce the latest AI technologies and commercial application cases into Hong Kong, helping more professionals and SMEs seize opportunities in digitalization and intelligent transformation.

The next program co-organized by AD-Linkage and Alibaba AITIC will focus on “Building AI Assistants,” guiding learners from the application level to the stage of creating their own AI assistants. Participants will learn how to design, deploy and optimize AI assistants tailored to their specific business scenarios. For enquiries and registration, please visit: https://cef.ad-linkage.com/

