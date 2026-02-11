The Inaugural “AI in Education Forum Series & Showcase” Successfully Held

Accelerating AI Integration into Educational Settings to Enhance Learning and Teaching Effectiveness



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2026 – In alignment with the national “15th Five-Year Plan” recommendations to fully implement the “AI+” initiative, empowering high-quality development of education through comprehensive digitalisation, and in response to the Education Bureau’s “AI for Empowering Learning and Teaching Funding Programme”, the Education Bureau, HKPC Academy of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong Education City (EdCity) jointly organised the inaugural “AI in Education Forum Series & Showcase” on 5 to 6 February 2026. This education showcase was one of the key themes under the “AI with HKPC” Smart Solutions Showcase Series organized by HKPC. The three-day event attracted over 5,000 representatives from the Government, industry, academia, and research. Among them, nearly 3,000 attendees participated in education-themed events, including principals and teachers from more than 250 primary and secondary schools, coming together to explore innovative applications of AI in education. The series of events was a resounding success.

The opening ceremony took place on the afternoon of 5 February and was officiated by Dr SZE Chun Fai, Jeff, JP, Under Secretary for Education, Dr Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer of HKPC; and Mr Armstrong LEE Hon Cheung, Chairman of EdCity, who delivered welcoming speech. The exhibition was rich in content, featuring over 60 booths showcasing a wide range of EdTech Solutions. It also included more than 20 seminars, workshops and demonstration lessons, where experts and industry leaders analysed education trends and teaching strategies. On-site services encompassed EdTech pitching sessions and one-on-one consultations, with professionals from HKPC Academy assisting schools according to their school-based development needs in selecting the most suitable e-learning and AI education solutions, while addressing challenges encountered in implementing digital education.

Dr Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer of HKPC, said: “HKPC fully supports the HKSAR Government in promoting digital education and helping schools seize the opportunities of the AI era. To align with the Education Bureau’s latest ‘AI for Empowering Learning and Teaching Funding Programme’ and support teachers’ professional training, HKPC Academy has established the EdTech Hub to drive the development of digital education. The Hub provides schools with AI tools and student training. We will continue to support the education sector in advancing the application of technology in teaching and learning, injecting more innovative elements into Hong Kong education and strengthening the innovation and technology talent hub.”

Principal Panel: AI Teaching Practices and Strategies



In response to the HKSAR Government’s policy direction to promote digital education, the event is committed to advancing the application of AI in schools and enhancing teaching and learning experiences. The Principal Panel invited multiple highly experienced principals to share the challenges, opportunities, and practical experiences encountered in applying AI to support teaching. In the sharing session titled “Achieve More with Less: AI Integration Strategies for Hong Kong Schools”, six principals with extensive experience in AI education detailed how to effectively leverage AI technologies to optimise teaching processes, enhance learning efficiency, and deliver genuine effectiveness-enhancing opportunities for schools.

Showcasing Innovative EdTech Achievements



The exhibition highlighted 22 projects supported under the Quality Education Fund (QEF) e-Learning Ancillary Facilities Programme (eLAFP), 9 of which have been successfully launched. Developed by universities, school sponsoring bodies and EdTech organisations, these projects leverage advanced technologies including AI, big data, virtual reality and augmented reality to support students across different subjects and grades, driving innovation in teaching models.

Among the featured projects is the “Metaverse English Learning World” developed by the Chinese Young Men’s Christian Association of Hong Kong (YMCA). Designed for upper primary to junior secondary students, it enables learners to interact with AI chatbots via the English speaking and listening platform “My AI Buddy” in an immersive virtual environment, enabling students to enhance their oral proficiency in a natural and engaging way. Another project is the “Lambda Math” Secondary Mathematics Learning Platform, developed by The Chinese University of Hong Kong. It delivers personalised content-based on individual student progress and includes an extensive library of over 4,500 questions, 250 interactive programs and 430 instructional videos. This assists teachers in optimising instruction through data analysis and achieves deeper learning outcomes for students.

Dr CHAN Kai Leung, Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong remarked, “We are grateful to the HKPC Academy for organising this exhibition, which provided us with the opportunity to engage with numerous principals and mathematics teachers and gain deeper insights into the actual needs of schools. Following the event, inquiries, trial applications and subscription numbers for the ‘Lambda Math’ Secondary Mathematics Learning Platform increased significantly.”

Another representative from a QEF eLAFP-supported project, Mr WONG Wai-kit, the Officer-in-charge (Education) of Yan Chai Hospital stated, “As one of the projects supported by QEF eLAFP, the ‘LATTE’ platform integrates English reading paper analysis with AI and big data technology to provide diverse reading materials. It effectively caters to different learning needs and helps teachers conduct assessment and follow-up using AI. We are pleased that the platform has received positive feedback from many principals and teachers. We thank the organisers for their support and for working together to advance smart teaching.”

Accelerating AI Integration into Teaching



The event also introduced the “AI for Empowering Learning and Teaching Funding Programme” launched earlier by the Education Bureau. HKPC Academy explained the programme on-site and assisted schools in planning the use of funding to integrate AI into daily teaching, thereby enhancing the comprehensiveness and effectiveness of learning and teaching. In addition, HKPC Academy has specially designed a series of AI education-focused training courses for local primary and secondary schools as well as special educational needs (SEN) schools. The courses cover AI literacy development, language learning enhancement, handwritten mathematics assessment, no-code game creation, and professional SEN teaching support. These initiatives help schools effectively plan and implement AI integration, promoting the development of inclusive education.

