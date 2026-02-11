YIWU, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:

As the 2026 Spring Festival approaches, a campaign titled “Yiwu Red Lights Up Global Landmarks” has been launched across five continents. Outdoor screens in 20 countries and regions—including New York’s Times Square, Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square, Dubai’s CBD Bay, the Avenue de l’Opéra in Paris, Milan’s Navigli, London’s Stratford, Myeongdong Eulji-ro in Seoul, and Jalan Imbi in Kuala Lumpur—are simultaneously broadcasting Yiwu’s city promotional video and invitations to the 2026 Spring Festival Gala’s Yiwu sub-venue.



“World’s Yiwu, City of Warmth & Integrity” Lights Up Global Landmarks

From a roadside market to a “world’s supermarket”, from the Shuangjianghu New Area to the Global Digital Trade Centre, from new energy vehicle factories to the China-Europe Railway Express (Yixin’ou), and from Chen Wangdao’s former residence to the international Jimingshan Community—these images unfold like a scroll, showcasing the economic vitality, global vision, and cultural richness of this county-level city in China. The city’s cultural brand, “World’s Yiwu, City of Warmth & Integrity”, shines brightly, accompanied by heartfelt Spring Festival greetings from eight Yiwu businesswomen extending a warm invitation to the world: “Come to Yiwu—taste global cuisines, shop for global goods, make friends from around the world, watch China’s Spring Festival Gala, and do business with the world.”

This confidence is rooted in solid development. Over the past year, Yiwu delivered an impressive performance reflecting its “speed, innovation, vitality, and confidence”, earning Zhejiang Province’s “Loyalty, Responsibility, and Excellence Award”. It ranked first among county-level cities nationwide in total export volume, number of market entities, and per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents; its total retail sales of consumer goods ranked first in the province; it topped the “China County-Level Common Prosperity Index”; and it rose to first place in the national “Top 100 Counties in Social Governance”. The cultural tourism brand “Yiwu Is Fun to Explore” went viral, achieving the highest communication popularity index among county-level cities nationwide. As an important window of China’s reform and opening-up, Yiwu introduced 33 national and provincial “first orders”, “first cases”, and “first initiatives” last year. The Global Digital Trade Centre officially opened, Yiwu (Suxi) International Hub Port commenced operations, the China-Europe Railway Express (Yixin’ou) maintained its leading position nationwide and ranked first in the Yangtze River Delta in terms of train frequency, and Yiwu became the first county-level city in China to exceed 100 million cross-border e-commerce import orders in a single year—strongly supporting both domestic and international economic circulation.