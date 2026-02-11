Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) Completes Board Restructuring, Enters New Phase of High-Quality Development

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On February 9, Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) announced the completion of its board and special committee restructuring. Lian Jian, now the company’s largest single shareholder, has been appointed Chairman and Executive Director. The newly appointed board members also bring extensive expertise in finance, capital, law, and related fields.

Strong Board Lineup to Drive High-Quality Growth with Industrial Capital Support

The restructuring covers key roles including the Chairman, Executive Directors, and Independent Non-Executive Directors. Lian Jian and Chen Zhengxu have been appointed as Executive Directors, with Lian also serving as Chairman, responsible for implementing the group’s overall business strategy and overseeing daily operations. The new Independent Non-Executive Directors are Wang Guisheng, Xiao Jingyi, and Cao Jianrong.

The professional backgrounds of the new board align closely with Xuan Wu Cloud’s strategic direction. In addition to Chairman Lian Jian’s deep industrial and investment experience, Executive Director Chen Zhengxu brings over 20 years of investment banking and equity investment expertise. Independent Director Wang Guisheng has more than 30 years of experience in financial management, accounting, taxation, and corporate governance, having served as a director and senior executive at listed companies in Hong Kong and mainland China for over two decades.

The board overhaul is a key step for Xuan Wu Cloud to enhance corporate governance, integrate resources, and strengthen competitiveness—laying a solid foundation for strategy execution and marking the start of a new phase of high-quality development.

Sharpened Focus on Core Business, Full Embrace of AI and Global Expansion

Following the change in major shareholder and internal asset restructuring, along with the new board appointments, Xuan Wu Cloud’s strategic direction has become clearer. Newly appointed Chairman Lian Jian stated that the company will focus on its core cloud communications business, fully integrate AI, advance its international footprint, and embark on a renewed path of high-quality growth.