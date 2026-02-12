AGX GROUP BERHAD ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO PROPEL REGIONAL BUSINESS GROWTH

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AGX Group Berhad (“AGX” or the “Company“) a regional logistics and freight forwarding solutions provider, today announced changes to its organisational structure as part of its leadership development and growth strategy.

Under the new structure, Mr. Maximino Baylen Gulmayo, Jr. (“Mr Maximino“), currently the Country Managing Director of AGX Express Phils. Inc. (“AGX Philippines“), has been appointed as the Group’s Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO“). In this role, Mr Maximino will oversee the Group’s commercial strategy, business development initiatives, and key customer relationships, supporting AGX’s regional expansion.

The Company had, on 10 February 2026, received a Letter of Confirmation dated 9 February 2026 from Mr Maximino, confirming his acceptance of the offer of promotion to the position of CCO.

Following Mr Maximino’s appointment, he has relinquished his role as Country Managing Director of AGX Philippines. The position will be succeeded by Mr Aldrich P. Espino (“Mr Aldrich“), currently Senior General Manager of AGX Philippines. Mr Aldrich will lead the AGX Philippines’ operations, a key regional market.



Mr Aldrich

Mr Aldrich is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a pioneer employee of AGX Philippines, having joined the company in 2013. He has held key roles across finance, operations, and sales, most recently as Senior General Manager for Sales and Customer Service. His cross functional experience and institutional knowledge position him to lead AGX Philippines into its next phase of growth.



Mr Maximino

Mr Maximino holds a Bachelor of Science in Customs Administration from John B. Lacson Colleges Foundation, Philippines. With more than three decades of experience spanning domestic shipping, air and sea freight, customs brokerage, and road transport, he co-founded AGX Philippines in 2012 and driven the expansion of the Group’s logistics network and operational capabilities in the Philippines.

Commenting on the leadership appointments, Dato’ Ponnudorai A/L Periasamy, AGX’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “These appointments reflect our recognition of proven capability, long-term commitment, and consistent performance within the Group. Mr Maximino has played a pivotal role in building AGX Philippines into a key growth engine and his appointment allows us to leverage his commercial leadership at the Group level. Mr Aldrich’s promotion reflects our strong talent pipeline and succession planning.”

The organisational realignment underscores AGX Group’s commitment to strengthening leadership depth, ensuring continuity in key markets, and supporting sustainable growth as the Group continues to scale its regional operations.