Asia’s One-stop Home & Lifestyle Sourcing Platform: China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair to Kick Off This July

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF), one of Asia’s most established B2B sourcing platforms for homeware, lifestyle, and consumer goods, will take place July 23–25, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

The show feature 3,500+ exhibitors across 200,000 square meters, welcoming an estimated 110,000+ professional visitors from over 70 countries and regions. Over 95% of exhibitors are verified source factories with strong OEM/ODM capabilities like HAERSGROUP, D. KADI, HEENOOR, LONGSTAR, CHAHUA, and YEDA, enabling buyers to work directly with manufacturers and improve sourcing efficiency.

Categories Aligned with Korean Market Demand

CDATF presents a comprehensive product portfolio covering Kitchenware & Cookware, Drinkware & Containers, Cleaning & Bathroom Essentials, Storage & Organization, Home Textiles, Disposable Products, Smart Appliances & Electronics, and Lifestyle & Gift Products, making CDATF a highly efficient one-stop sourcing destination for Korean retailers, distributors, e-commerce platforms, and private-label brands seeking cost-effective and scalable supply solutions.

OEM/ODM Strength and Fast Market Response

Exhibitors demonstrate strong R&D, stable production capacity, and international compliance, with extensive experience serving overseas markets, including Korea. Suppliers offer end-to-end OEM/ODM services, including trend-driven product development, sustainable materials, flexible MOQs, and customized packaging—key advantages for buyers operating in fast-changing consumer markets.

Optimized for Efficient Sourcing

CDATF places emphasis on sourcing efficiency and buyer experience. Through pre-show digital sourcing tools, clear exhibitor segmentation, and onsite matchmaking, buyers can quickly identify suitable partners and shorten decision-making cycles. Onsite services such as guided sourcing tours and professional interpretation support ensure smooth communication and productive negotiations and help buyers reduce sourcing risks, accelerate product launches, and build long-term supplier partnerships.

Industry Recognition

The exhibition has gained increasing recognition among industry organizations across Asia.

Min Hyunsik, Secretary-General of the Seoul Online Business Association (Korea), commented:

“Once you attend CDATF, you’ll discover many outstanding companies hidden like gems. This fair is truly a treasure trove for sourcing, and I highly recommend it”.

Pre-register for a complimentary visitor badge:

https://reed.infosalons.com.cn/reg/RXWeb/cda26/#/en/login?track=E365MC

More information:

https://www.cdatf.com/ko.html

About RX Huabai

CDATF is organized by RX Huabai, a member of RX Global, one of the world’s leading exhibition organizers. RX operates over 350 events across 25 countries and 41 industry sectors, connecting businesses and communities worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rxglobal.com.