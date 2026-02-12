Cathay Financial Ramps Up Regional Asset Management Ambitions Through Full Product Shelf, Talent and One-Stop Service Platform

TAIPEI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Taiwan’s largest integrated asset management group, Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) continues to expand its platform by leveraging more than six decades of investment expertise and over USD 325 billion in assets under management.



Cathay Financial Holdings, Taiwan’s largest asset manager, is accelerating the build-out of its third growth engine in asset management with a clear ambition to scale across Asia. Its second Cathay Asset Management Summit drew more than 12,000 registrants, helping investors balance agility with strategic foresight amid short-term volatility and long-term structural shifts. (Credit: Cathay FHC)

Cathay FHC leverages its group-wide resources across three core growth engines—Banking, Insurance, and Asset Management. Both Cathay United Bank and Cathay Life Insurance are among the first batch of institutions approved to conduct pilot operations in the Kaohsiung Zone of the Asian Asset Management Center. This underscores the group’s strong alignment with national policy priorities and its commitment to playing a key role in advancing Taiwan’s ambition to become a leading Asset Management Center in Asia.

Cathay FHC President Lee Chang-Ken noted that Taiwan’s aspiration to become an Asian asset management hub has accelerated following the FSC’s sweeping regulatory reforms last year. More than 50 rules have been amended and 38 new business activities authorized within the Kaohsiung Zone—advances that materially enhance Taiwan’s international competitiveness.

President Lee underscored Taiwan’s distinctive strengths. Unlike Hong Kong and Singapore, Taiwan is not only a center of capital allocation but also a generator of wealth, supported by a vibrant industrial base. Over the past three decades, Taiwan’s market capitalization has surged from USD 211 billion to USD 3 trillion, while annual cash dividends have risen from USD 13 billion to more than USD 65 billion—supporting the rise of the world’s 15th-largest millionaire population. To unlock further potential, Lee recommended adopting a risk-based supervisory approach that aligns leverage limits with each institution’s credit profile and risk discipline—rewarding prudent players, constraining risk-taking, and strengthening Taiwan’s appeal to long-term capital.

Guided by the principle of “rooted in Taiwan, reaching the world,” Cathay FHC’s asset management arm provides corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors with a broad range of investment solutions across asset classes, encompassing both active and passive strategies. With risk management as a central pillar, Cathay FHC integrates group-wide resources spanning wealth management, insurance solutions, and capital market investments to build a comprehensive, cross-platform asset management platform.

Under this strategic blueprint, Cathay Securities Investment Trust (Cathay SITE) serves as the core of the group’s asset management arm, supported by the scale, capital strength, and distribution capabilities of Cathay Life Insurance and Cathay United Bank. This restructuring establishes a solid foundation for a platform with the scale, depth, and institutional capabilities required to compete effectively on a regional stage—and to realize Cathay FHC’s long-term ambition to become a sizable and influential asset manager in Asia.

Cathay SITE Chairman Alan Lee noted that Cathay SITE and Cathay Life Insurance have begun full-scale integration across systems, talent, investment processes, and governance to build a scalable regional asset management platform. The long-term ambition is clear: expand AUM from USD 75 billion today to USD 488 billion within a decade, positioning Cathay SITE as one of Asia’s leading asset managers.

Talent remains central to achieving this vision. Cathay FHC employs approximately 300 investment professionals across equities, fixed income, FX, and alternative assets—more than 100 of whom have over 11 years of experience. The group will deepen partnerships with global universities to attract interdisciplinary talent in data science, technology, and ESG, supported by cross-market mobility programs spanning Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Alan Lee also announced that Cathay SITE will undertake a comprehensive upgrade of its investment research infrastructure. The firm plans to engage a top-tier global technology provider and draw on Cathay FHC’s digital and AI teams to embed advanced analytics, AI-powered forecasting, and decision-support tools into investment, research, and distribution workflows.

Cathay Life Insurance currently manages approximately USD 260 billion in assets, with USD 6.5 billion delegated to Cathay SITE and USD 65 billion to overseas managers. As Cathay Life Insurance increases the proportion of assets entrusted to Cathay SITE—excluding loans and real estate but covering at least 90–95% of other investable asset classes—Cathay SITE’s AUM is expected to expand significantly, with equities and funds transitioning first.

Cathay SITE has outlined four strategic priorities to guide its transformation: integrating the group’s investment research capabilities, building a comprehensive product shelf across active funds, passive funds, and ETFs, upgrading its investment research systems through a global technology partnership, and accelerating its expansion across Asia.

Cathay FHC is stepping up its international push. In September 2025, its asset-management unit partnered with Japan’s Daiwa Asset Management to list the first Taiwan-Japan cross-border linked ETF on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, expanding its offshore product lineup and giving investors a lower-friction route to Japanese real estate. The group has since moved into the active-ETF space, securing approval to launch an actively managed Taiwan-equities ETF.

Cathay United Bank is also expanding its global offerings, introducing exclusive distribution through early 2026 for asset-backed income solutions from a leading international manager in the Kaohsiung Zone of the Asian Asset Management Center, and partnering with a U.S. middle-market credit specialist to provide institutional-grade private-credit investments amid tighter global regulation.

Cathay FHC recently hosted the second Cathay Asset Management Summit, convening global experts to examine critical megatrends reshaping the investment landscape—from AI-driven innovation to Taiwan equities, global fixed income, private credit, and alternative assets. The summit attracted more than 12,000 registrants, setting a new record.

Looking ahead, Cathay FHC will continue to deliver forward-looking allocation strategies, strengthen its partnerships with investors, and reinforce Taiwan’s emergence as a leading Asian Asset Management Center through concrete initiatives and disciplined execution.