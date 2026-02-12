Fox ESS Expands Its VPP Offerings in Australia by Partnering with Origin

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce Fox ESS customers in parts of Australia can now seamlessly connect their home energy storage systems to Origin’s virtual power plant (VPP), known as Origin Loop VPP.



Origin Loop VPP uses smart automation to connect and manage a vast network of home energy devices – like home batteries. By joining Origin Loop VPP, customers with a Fox ESS battery can help support the grid while earning credits towards their energy bills.

Fox ESS has recently launched the CQ6 High Voltage Battery. Featuring a higher energy density and a modular design, the battery empowers homeowners to maximise their potential benefits under local rebate schemes.

This partnership builds on Fox ESS’s ongoing expansion in Australia, as highlighted by Sunwiz, a leading solar energy consultancy, which named Fox ESS the Top Growth Leader for 2025. The company has strengthened its service network and broadened compatibility with leading VPP platforms to deliver greater value to households embracing clean energy.

Through this new integration, Fox ESS end-users can now access Origin’s suite of home battery plans:

Origin Battery Lite: Offers up to $400 value in the first year, paying customers $1/kWh to export energy when the grid needs it (up to 200kWh annually). Available with any Origin electricity plan.

Offers up to $400 value in the first year, paying customers $1/kWh to export energy when the grid needs it (up to 200kWh annually). Available with any Origin electricity plan. Origin Battery Maximiser: Electricity plan that provides uncapped exports and earnings, with a peak FiT of 22c/kWh. Charging and exporting is automated through the VPP to help customers earn more.

Electricity plan that provides uncapped exports and earnings, with a peak FiT of 22c/kWh. Charging and exporting is automated through the VPP to help customers earn more. Origin Battery Starter: Electricity plan designed for customers who prefer manual control (no VPP), offering a peak FiT of 18c/kWh and uncapped solar and battery exports.

Chris Zondanos, General Manager of Electrify & New Connections at Origin, stated, “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Fox ESS. Their batteries have quickly become a popular choice in the Australian market, and this integration reflects our commitment to provide more options for our customers to get the best value.”

Brooks Richard, Managing Director of APAC & Middle East at Fox ESS, remarked, “Origin VPP represents a transformative step in the Australian energy landscape, combining versatility with a strong focus on customer needs. Its integration of weather intelligence, market insights, and real-time energy optimisation aligns perfectly with Fox ESS’s high-performance storage systems. Together, we are not only enabling Australian households to maximise the value of their solar and battery investments but also fostering a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

About Fox ESS

Fox ESS is a global leader in renewable energy technology, offering advanced inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy solutions. With a rapidly expanding service network across Australia and a commitment to innovation, Fox ESS enables households and businesses to maximise the benefits of clean energy adoption.