NX China Launches “NX Branded Containers” in Partnership with SITC

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX China”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., launched “NX Branded Containers” in collaboration with SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “SITC”) on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Photo1: Group photo of stakeholders

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13m3Ic-rYH2EQzSLyd49mjY55eTrZY9US/view?usp=drive_link

Photo2: NX Branded Container

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uzCqqH40YWwQ_7s4B3o7aCnm8V0w5feI/view?usp=drive_link

SITC is a Hong Kong-based shipping and logistics company specializing in the Asia region. Operating 119 primarily self-owned container vessels across 82 routes, the company’s strengths lie in reliable high-frequency service connecting various Asian locations and in end-to-end logistics systems.

This latest initiative will see the NX Group brand symbol affixed to SITC-owned 40-foot containers utilized on the Shanghai-Osaka route, marking the first instance of NX China placing the Group’s brand symbol on the shipping company-owned containers leased for commercial purposes. These “NX Branded Containers” are expected to be used on 20 to 30 voyages annually. Ensuring high visibility in ports and urban areas will demonstrate the partnership between the two companies while enhancing the NX Group’s brand recognition and boosting service quality. NX China will continue striving to step up its presence and dependability in intra-Asian shipping operations through service proposals leveraging the strengths of both companies.

The NX Group remains committed to helping develop its customers’ business activities by expanding its international transport capabilities through its global network and strengthening its logistics functions in China in pursuit of the Group’s long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/