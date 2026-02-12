31 C
Cision PR Newswire

Philips Evnia x SEGA: Elevating Immersion for YAKUZA KIWAMI 3 & DARK TIES | Unveiling the 27M2N6501L QD-OLED Monitor – Where Speed Meets Spectacle

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Philips Monitors today unveils the Evnia 27M2N6501L, a premium QD-OLED gaming monitor engineered to deliver breathtaking immersion and seamless performance. In partnership with Yakuza Kiwami 3 Dark Ties, they aim to deliver an unprecedented immersive gaming experience. Combining cutting-edge QD-OLED panel technology, a 240Hz refresh rate, and AI-enhanced lighting, the monitor makes premium visual performance accessible to more gamers at an attractive price.

Philips Evnia & Yakuza 3 collaboration 27M2N6501L image
Elevating Game Worlds with Visual Intelligence
The collaboration will fully leverage the 27M2N6501L’s strengths in image quality, smoothness, and color performance, offering players of Yakuza Kiwami 3 Dark Ties a more realistic, fluid, and visually stunning experience. Whether it’s the neon-lit streets in the Yakuza Kiwami 3 campaignYAKUZA KIWAMI 3″ or the shadow-rich environments of  Dark Ties, the QD-OLED technology delivers extreme contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colors, pulling players deeper into the game world with every detail.

Engineered for Elite Performance

  • True QD-OLED Display: Self-lit pixels with Quantum Dot color for infinite contrast, rich blacks, and ultra-wide viewing angles
  • QHD 2560×1440 Resolution: Sharper imagery, clearer targets, enhanced spatial awareness
  • 240Hz Refresh Rate & G-Sync Compatible Support: Tear-free, blur-free motion for split-second reactions
  • AI-Powered smartImage game mode: Optimized for gamers, Stark ShadowBoot and Smart Crosshair, for better aim, visibility in dark scenes, and more fun.
  • DisplayPort 1.4: Instant compatibility with next-gen consoles and high-performance PCs
  • Game-Enhancing Suite: Smart Crosshair, Shadow Boost, and Smart Sniper modes for tactical advantage

“Gaming is about feeling the action, not just seeing it, ” said Hawk Chang, Product director of APAC.  “With the Evnia 27M2N6501L and our partners at SEGA, we’re delivering a display that connects players to the game on a sensory level—where speed, clarity, and immersion come together seamlessly.”

Built for Long Sessions & Lasting Comfort
Designed with well-being in mind, the monitor includes Flicker-Free technology, Low Blue Light mode, and a fully adjustable stand. MultiView allows simultaneous multi-device screen sharing, while a long warranty with OLED burn-in coverage ensures confidence in every purchase.

About Philips Evnia
Evnia is Philips high-performance monitor brand dedicated to gaming, committed to bringing leading display technologies to a wider audience at an accessible price and advancing the immersive gaming experience.

