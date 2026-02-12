Sourcing Home & Lifestyle with Direct Factories: China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair to Kick off This July

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF), one of Asia’s most established B2B sourcing platforms, will hold its 2026 edition from July 23–25 at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

The upcoming edition will feature 3,500+ exhibitors across 200,000 square meters, welcoming an estimated 110,000+ professional trade visitors from over 70 countries and regions. More than 95% of exhibitors are Chinese source factories with proven OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities, offering buyers direct access to production partners.

Enhanced Support for Japanese Buyers

As Japanese companies continue to diversify global supply chains while maintaining rigorous quality and compliance standards, CDATF 2026 introduces enhanced support systems tailored to the detail-oriented procurement practices of Japanese buyers. These initiatives are designed to facilitate efficient, transparent, and trust-based business negotiations.

Curated Manufacturing Excellence

CDATF 2026 brings together export-ready manufacturers from China’s most competitive industrial clusters like HAERSGROUP, D. KADI, HEENOOR, LONGSTAR, AND CHAHUA, and YEDA, many with long-term experience serving Japanese brands.

Exhibitors are subject to strict pre-qualification criteria covering production capacity, international certifications (including ISO and JIS-adjacent standards), and verified overseas market performance.

Categories Aligned with Japanese Market Demand

The exhibition will showcase products across categories highly aligned with Japan’s sophisticated consumer market, including:

Kitchenware & Cookware

Drinkware & Containers

Cleaning & Bathroom Essentials

Storage & Organization

Home Textiles

Disposable Products

Smart Appliances & Electronics

Lifestyle & Gift Items

Partnership-Oriented Business Services

Recognizing Japan’s emphasis on thorough supplier evaluation and long-term partnerships, CDATF offers:

Pre-show digital matching with detailed exhibitor profiles and certification tags

with detailed exhibitor profiles and certification tags Onsite communication support , including professional Japanese interpreters and guided sourcing tours

, including professional Japanese interpreters and guided sourcing tours Flexible engagement models, with suppliers open to trial orders and smaller initial MOQs

with suppliers open to trial orders and smaller initial MOQs Advanced OEM/ODM capabilities, supporting private-label development, refined design preferences, and sustainable materials

A Strategic Sourcing Platform

In an era of increasing supply chain complexity, CDATF provides Japanese procurement professionals with direct factory access combined with the transparency, reliability, and risk management essential for global sourcing decisions.

