Sourcing with Direct Factories at One-stop Consumer Goods Sourcing Platform: China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair to Kick Off This July

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF), one of Asia’s most established B2B sourcing platforms for homeware, lifestyle, and consumer goods, will take place July 23–25, 2026 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). The event will connect global buyers with thousands of export-ready manufacturers from China’s most competitive production clusters.

The upcoming edition will host 3,500+ exhibitors across 200,000 square meters, welcoming an estimated 110,000+ professional trade visitors from over 70 countries and regions with Asia, Europe, and Americas as main source. More than 95% of exhibitors are source factories offering verified OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities, such as HAERSGROUP, D. KADI, HEENOOR, LONGSTAR, CHAHUA, and Yeda, enabling buyers to work directly with production partners and streamline sourcing processes.

Comprehensive Product Coverage for Global Buyers

CDATF presents a full-spectrum product portfolio spanning Kitchenware & Cookware, Drinkware & Containers, Cleaning & Bathroom Essentials, Storage & Organization, Home Textiles, Disposable Products, Smart Appliances & Electronics, and Lifestyle & Gift Products. This broad category coverage positions CDATF as an efficient one-stop sourcing destination for retailers, distributors, e-commerce operators, and private-label brands seeking scalable, compliant, and cost-effective supply solutions.

Manufacturing Strength and OEM/ODM Capabilities

Exhibitors at CDATF 2026 demonstrate strong R&D capabilities, stable production capacity, and international compliance, with extensive experience serving overseas markets. Suppliers offer end-to-end OEM/ODM services, including trend-driven product development, sustainable and eco-friendly materials, flexible MOQs, and customized packaging, supporting both mass-market retail programs and differentiated brand strategies.

Designed for Sourcing Efficiency

CDATF places strong emphasis on sourcing efficiency and buyer experience. Through pre-show digital sourcing tools, clear exhibitor classification, and onsite matchmaking, buyers can quickly identify qualified suppliers and accelerate decision-making. Onsite services—including guided sourcing tours, interpretation support, and smart sourcing assistance—help ensure smooth communication and productive business negotiations.

Industry Recognition

The exhibition’s value continues to gain recognition among industry organizations across Asia.

Min Hyunsik, Secretary-General of the Seoul Online Business Association (Korea), commented:

“Many people may not yet be familiar with CDATF, but once you attend, you discover numerous outstanding companies hidden like gems. This fair is truly a treasure trove for sourcing, and I highly recommend it”.

Supporting Global Supply Chain Strategies

As global companies face rising costs, supply chain restructuring, and increasing demand for product differentiation, CDATF provides direct access to China’s manufacturing ecosystem. The platform helps buyers shorten sourcing cycles, reduce operational risks, and establish long-term, sustainable supplier partnerships.

Pre-register now for a complimentary visitor badge:

https://reed.infosalons.com.cn/reg/RXWeb/cda26/#/en/login?track=E365MC

For more information:

https://www.cdatf.com/en-gb/about.html

CDATF is organized by RX Huabai, a member of RX Global, one of the world’s leading exhibition organizers. RX operates over 350 events across 25 countries and 41 industry sectors, connecting businesses and professional communities worldwide.

For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.