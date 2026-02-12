Students Join That Luang Lake Cleanup as part of ‘Keep Lao Clean’ Campaign

Plastic waste at That Luang Lake has drawn renewed attention after primary school students joined a cleanup activity as part of a broader push to promote environmental responsibility.

That Luang Lake is one of Vientiane’s most visited public spaces. It serves as a popular exercise area in the early morning and transforms into a busy evening market for families and vendors. However, plastic litter has increasingly accumulated around the lake.

Recently, Year 4 students and staff from Panyathip British International School carried out a cleanup along the lake’s shore as part of their International Primary Curriculum unit, “The Nature of Life.” The activity aimed to connect classroom learning with environmental action.

“Our teaching approach shows that learning can go beyond the physical classroom environment. The children made us so proud,” sid David Dauncey, their class teachers. “By cleaning the lake area, students see the real-world impact of waste and we hope these young change-makers carry these lessons forward to help others look after nature for the benefit of everyone.”

Students filled several large bags with trash during the activity, though participants said the amount of waste in the area exceeded what the group could remove in a single session.

“We wanted to help nature and stop plastic trash getting into the lake,” said Nin, a Year 4 student. “It made me feel a bit sad to see so much trash as it was kind of disgusting. We hope people stop dropping and burning trash in our country.”

The school’s Deputy Headteacher Nuky Rodil said the school supports practical environmental education.

“We are proud to see learning come to life beyond the classroom walls,” she said. “Through hands-on experiences and real community action, our students and teachers are turning knowledge into purpose.”

Community groups in other provinces, including Luang Prabang, have also organized cleanups and awareness campaigns in recent months.

Environmental advocates say that while volunteer activities help reduce visible waste, long-term improvement depends on consistent public cooperation, stronger waste management systems, and responsible disposal practices.

Officials continue to encourage residents and businesses to support efforts to keep public spaces clean, emphasizing that environmental protection requires participation from all sectors of society.