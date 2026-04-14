FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ARBOR Technology Corp., a global leader in industrial IoT and edge AI computing solutions, in collaboration with DeepX (Deepxhub.com ) and MemryX (MemryX.com ) , announced an AI-powered baggage monitoring solution that brings real-time intelligence to airport operations through edge AI.



ARBOR, DeepX, and MemryX Introduce AI-Powered Baggage Monitoring Solution for Airports

Modern airports handle high volumes of baggage across complex conveyor systems, where limited visibility and delayed response can lead to disruptions and inefficiencies. Conventional monitoring approaches – dependent on manual oversight or centralized analytics – often fall short in speed and scalability.

At the core of the solution is ARBOR’s ARES-1983H-AI, an industrial-grade edge AI platform purpose-built for 24/7 operation in harsh and space-constrained environments such as airport baggage handling areas. The platform is designed to ensure reliable, maintenance-free performance under conditions involving vibration, dust, and temperature variation.

DeepX contributes its advanced AI-based computer vision technology, enabling accurate detection of baggage flow conditions, including jams, pile-ups, and congestion across conveyor systems. This allows operators to gain immediate visibility into operational disruptions and respond proactively.

MemryX enhances the solution with its MX3 M.2 AI Accelerator Module, delivering high-performance, energy-efficient inference at the edge. Supported by public SDK with open-source model, MemryX simplifies AI deployment while ensuring low latency and optimized processing efficiency.

Together, ARBOR, DeepX, and MemryX provide a scalable edge AI solution that delivers end-to-end visibility across the baggage handling process. Real-time alerts and intuitive dashboards empower operators to act quickly, improving efficiency and passenger experience.

This solution supports deployment across terminals and allows future expansion through AI upgrades and cloud integration, helping airports build smarter, more resilient infrastructure.