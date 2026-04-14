LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND GROWTH STRATEGY FOR ASIA AT LG INNOFEST 2026 APAC

Company to Highlight Region‑Specific Laundry, Kitchen and Built‑In Solutions,

Along with Its AI Home Vision, for the Asia-Pacific Market

News Summary

At LG InnoFest 2026 APAC in Busan, LG Electronics will present its strategy for the Asia‑Pacific market, highlighting how innovation and technology are shaping the future of home living across the region.

The showcase will feature a comprehensive range of region‑specific home solutions — including laundry, kitchen and built‑in products — designed to address the unique living conditions and everyday needs of Asian consumers.

The event supports LG’s continued growth in Asia by strengthening collaboration with regional partners and outlining the company’s long‑term direction for home innovation, including AI‑powered solutions.

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its latest products and region‑specific solutions at LG InnoFest 2026 APAC, held in Busan, Korea, from April 7–10. The event marks the grand finale of LG’s 2026 InnoFest series, bringing together more than 200 key partners and media representatives from approximately 20 countries across the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen collaboration and share business strategies.

Under the theme “Innovation, Forward Together,” LG InnoFest 2026 APAC offers a comprehensive look at LG’s latest products and solutions designed around Asian consumers’ lifestyles. Drawing on cultural elements that resonate widely across the region, the exhibition demonstrates how LG applies its K‑Tech innovation to deliver practical, locally relevant home solutions for diverse Asian markets.

A New Generation of Clothing Care Solutions

LG is expanding its laundry portfolio with a full WashTower™ lineup, including a new 25-inch model tailored for Asian homes, alongside existing 24-inch and 27-inch versions. Designed for space efficiency and everyday convenience, the lineup reflects LG’s deep understanding of diverse housing environments across Asia.

New top-load washer models further enhance fabric care and performance, powered by Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) technology that optimizes wash motions based on fabric type and soil level, while TurboWash™ 3D completes a full cycle in under 30 minutes. In addition, an automatic dispenser measures and dispenses detergent for each load, reducing the need for frequent refills.

The new LG WashCombo™ further strengthens LG’s drying solutions as an all‑in‑one model, delivering stable and effective drying through LG’s Inverter HeatPump™ technology. The improved energy efficiency reflects the strong focus on electricity costs among Asian consumers, while an expanded standalone dryer lineup offers a broader range of high‑efficiency options.

LG also offers commercial laundry solutions engineered for high‑frequency, long‑hour operation. Building on more than a decade of semi‑commercial experience, the portfolio features professional‑grade capabilities such as customizable wash programs, open API connectivity, and a service‑friendly front‑access design. Leveraging this expertise, LG will introduce a new commercial washer‑dryer HeatPump Combo that integrates washing and drying in a single unit, enhancing convenience and space efficiency. Global expansion is planned following strong demand in Korea.

Smarter Kitchen Solutions for Every Lifestyle

LG is unveiling refrigerator solutions designed to reflect diverse lifestyles and housing conditions across Asia. The new Fit & Max design features a Zero Clearance Hinge, enabling a seamless built‑in appearance without wasted space against the wall, while maximizing storage capacity in compact kitchens. LG’s advanced Ice Solution addresses the high ice consumption common among Asian consumers, offering four ice options — Craft Ice™, Crushed, Cubed and Mini Craft — suited for everyday use and entertaining.

For faster, more effective dish care, LG’s latest dishwasher features an exclusive one‑hour wash‑and‑dry cycle. QuadWash™ Pro uses four spray arms with high pressure water jets and microbubbles to clean dishes from multiple angles. Dynamic Heat Dry+ enhances drying performance with a moisture-absorbing material to remove humidity and efficiently produce warm, dry air. Notably, A-grade energy efficiency is achieved across key models spanning both premium and volume segments.

For Southeast Asian markets, LG will also introduce a tailored built-in kitchen collection that includes ovens, cooktops and hoods, targeting both B2B and B2C segments. A highlight is the advanced Camera Oven, which uses an internal camera to identify ingredients inside and recommend optimal cooking mode, while monitoring surface color to check when dishes are ideally cooked.

An Immersive Exhibition Experience

For the first time at InnoFest, LG will host live commerce sessions for partners in selected markets, creating a dynamic, interactive sales environment directly from the event floor.

Moreover, attendees can explore three distinct exhibition zones, each representing different home environments across Asia. While the lifestyles showcased reflect diverse regional needs, the spatial designs are inspired by Korean dramas that have gained strong resonance across the region, creating an engaging and familiar experience for partners.

Within these zones, LG brings its AI Home vision to life, demonstrating how intelligent technologies can enhance everyday living with greater convenience. Powered by the AI Home Hub, ThinQ ON™, LG’s AI‑enabled appliances and IoT devices are seamlessly connected and coordinated to deliver intuitive, integrated home experiences. ThinQ ON has already launched in its initial market and is scheduled for a phased introduction across Asia, starting with Australia and Thailand.

As part of its long-term growth strategy in Asia, LG is extending its innovation beyond products through the global expansion of LG Subscribe, a flexible subscription service for home appliances. The company is actively developing this business in key urbanized Asian markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan region, Singapore and Vietnam, offering customers both access to appliances and comprehensive product care.

“Asia is one of our most dynamic and important markets, and InnoFest 2026 gives us a valuable opportunity to connect with our partners and share our vision for the future,” said Jaeseung Kim, Regional CEO of LG Electronics Asia Pacific. “Building on our technology innovation, we are advancing AI‑powered home solutions that reflect local lifestyles.”

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

CONTACT:

Burson Singapore

E-mail: bursonforlg@bursonglobal.com

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

Shannon Kang

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com