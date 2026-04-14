Meshy AI Announces Integration with Formlabs to Bridge the Gap Between Generative AI and Professional 3D Manufacturing; Debuts at RAPID + TCT 2026

New FormNow Integration Connects AI-Generated 3D Models Directly to Professional Print Fulfillment

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Meshy.ai, the world’s leading generative AI 3D platform, today announced a landmark integration with Formlabs’ Form Now on-demand print service. This partnership marks the first time a generative AI platform has successfully closed the loop between text-to-3D creation and professional-grade physical manufacturing. Meshy will showcase this end-to-end workflow at Booth #2164 during the RAPID + TCT 2026 conference in Boston (April 14–16).

Eliminating Technical Barriers in the Additive Manufacturing Workflow

One of the most persistent challenges in the additive manufacturing industry is the workflow gap between 3D content creation and print-ready output. Converting an image or concept into a manufacturable 3D model has traditionally required CAD expertise, manual mesh repair, geometry cleanup, and slicer configuration — creating high barriers for both individual creators and enterprise teams scaling production.

Meshy’s platform eliminates this friction entirely. Using text prompts or uploaded images, Meshy’s AI generates high-quality, print-ready 3D models in seconds — automatically handling mesh repair, geometry optimization, and material compatibility checks that would otherwise require specialist knowledge or hours of manual work.

“By partnering with Form Now, we are completing the generative AI loop,” said Ethan Hu, Founder and CEO of Meshy.ai. “Our users can already create stunning 3D assets with text in seconds; now, they can hold those assets in their hands with the same level of ease.”

Meshy x Formlabs: A Seamless Professional Manufacturing Pipeline

Available to all Meshy users since April 8, the Form Now integration connects Meshy’s AI model generation directly to Formlabs’ professional on-demand 3D printing service. Users who generate a model inside Meshy can export it to Form Now with a single click, select their material and color, and receive a professionally printed part at their door in as little as 48 hours — without leaving the Meshy workflow.

The integration closes a persistent gap in the AI-to-print pipeline: users can go from an AI-generated 3D model to a physically printed, shipped object entirely within the Meshy platform — no separate file upload, no manual transfer, no print service account setup required. Form Now fulfills orders from its production facility in Billerica, Massachusetts, using Formlabs’ industry-leading SLA and SLS technology.

After generating and customizing a 3D model in Meshy, users click “Print with Form Now” to send their design directly to Formlabs’ platform. The entire process — from AI generation to order placement — takes under five minutes.

Workspace 3.0: The Backbone of AI-Driven Manufacturing

Meshy’s Workspace 3.0 — already live — is a ground-up redesign built around one goal: getting users from idea to 3D asset faster. Three core upgrades define the release:

Instant Creation: A new creation bar with prompt presets lets users start generating without navigating away from their project — reducing friction from intent to output.

A new creation bar with prompt presets lets users start generating without navigating away from their project — reducing friction from intent to output. Task-Oriented Workflows: Dedicated spaces for Image, Model, Print, and Animate keep users in a single context rather than context-switching between tools. Each space is optimized for its task, from AI image generation through to print-ready export.

Dedicated spaces for Image, Model, Print, and Animate keep users in a single context rather than context-switching between tools. Each space is optimized for its task, from AI image generation through to print-ready export. Unified Assets: Images and 3D models now live in a single asset library — no tab-switching, no lost files. Teams browsing 2D references and 3D models work from the same interface.

For design teams, manufacturers, and hardware partners, Workspace 3.0 also delivers production-grade API access with the stability and uptime that enterprise integrations demand.

Expanding the AI-Hardware Ecosystem

Meshy continues to position itself as the foundational AI content layer for the 3D industry. Beyond Formlabs, xTool is building its own creative tools on top of Meshy’s APIs, leveraging its multi-color model conversion and printability repair capabilities. Additional hardware partners are in active integration with Meshy’s platform ahead of upcoming product launches — including full-color 3D printing lines planned for later in 2026.

“What we’ve learned from working with hardware partners — and from watching users at shows like TCT — is that the magic moment isn’t the model on screen. It’s the physical object in their hand,” said Johnny Li, Head of 3D Printing Products at Meshy.ai. “That’s what we design toward. Every product category in Creative Lab, every printability optimization in Workspace, exists to make that moment reliable, repeatable, and accessible to someone who has never touched a slicer in their life.”

As 3D printers become faster, more colorful, and more accessible, the content gap widens. Meshy is building the platform that closes it — for creators, enterprise teams, and the hardware manufacturers who need their products to work out of the box.

How Do You Go from a Photo to a 3D-Printed Product in Minutes?

Step 1 — Create

Upload a photo or enter a text prompt (e.g., “a golden retriever sitting”) into Meshy’s AI model generator. The platform produces a detailed, textured 3D model in 30–60 seconds.

Step 2 — Auto-Optimize

Meshy automatically produces watertight, manifold mesh geometry and runs printability checks — eliminating the manual topology repair that typically requires specialist skills or hours of iteration. Meshy achieves a 97% slicer pass rate on character and figurine models, with native Bambu Studio integration for direct export.

Step 3 — Customize

Choose a product category (keychain, magnet, keycap, photo frame, and more). The model adapts to real-world physical constraints automatically, with a WYSIWYG preview showing exactly what the finished object will look like.

Step 4 — Order & Receive

Place an order directly through the Meshy platform. Manufacturing partners fulfill orders using high-precision 3D printing, with global shipping to the customer’s door.

At Booth #2164, attendees can experience this workflow live across Creative Lab’s current product categories: 3D keychains, 2D magnets, 2D keycaps, and Jupiter3D photo frames. Visitors can sign up for early access to Creative Lab’s full e-commerce launch, coming later this month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What file formats does Meshy export for 3D printing?

Meshy exports STL, OBJ, GLB, FBX, and 3MF formats — covering the full range of formats accepted by professional slicers including Bambu Studio, PrusaSlicer, Cura, OrcaSlicer, and Netfabb.

Q: Do I need a 3D printer to use Meshy Creative Lab?

No. Creative Lab handles manufacturing through Meshy’s production partners. Users generate a model, customize it within the platform, and place an order — the finished physical product is shipped directly to them. No printer, no slicer, no filament required.

Q: How does the Meshy × Formlabs Form Now integration work?

After generating a 3D model in Meshy, users click “Print” to send their design directly to Form Now — no file export or account setup is required. Users select their material and color, and Form Now fulfills the order using professional SLA or SLS printing and ships the finished part in as little as 48 hours. The entire process from AI generation to order placement takes under five minutes.

Q: Can AI-generated 3D models be used directly for 3D printing, or do they need editing?

Meshy’s AI is specifically trained to output watertight, manifold mesh geometry — the technical requirement for a model to be sliceable without repair. The platform automatically performs wall thickness checks (FDM minimum ≥1.2mm; resin minimum ≥0.3mm) and structural optimization before export. In internal testing, Meshy achieved a 97% slicer pass rate on character and figurine models — with simple models requiring 0–5 minutes of post-processing, compared to 15–25 minutes for other AI generators tested.

Q: What is the difference between Meshy Creative Lab and Workspace 3.0?

Creative Lab is a consumer-facing platform for turning AI-generated designs into physical products (keychains, magnets, keycaps, and more) — ordered and shipped without a printer. Workspace 3.0 is Meshy’s professional environment for teams and businesses: it features task-oriented workflows (Image, Model, Print, Animate), a unified asset library, and production-grade API access for integrating Meshy into larger content pipelines.

Q: Which hardware partners currently work with Meshy?

Current hardware ecosystem partners include xTool, Snapmaker, and Flashforge. xTool and Snapmaker are building custom creative tools using Meshy’s API. Flashforge is working with Meshy on full-color model compatibility ahead of their consumer full-color 3D printer launch in Q2 2026.

Visit Meshy at RAPID + TCT 2026

RAPID + TCT 2026 | Booth #2164

April 14–16, 2026

Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA.

meshy.ai

About Meshy

Meshy.ai is the leading AI-powered 3D model generation platform enabling anyone to turn text or images into high-quality, print-ready 3D models in seconds. Serving over 10 million users and having powered more than 100 million generated models to date, Meshy serves individual creators, design studios, educators, and enterprise hardware partners worldwide. Creative Lab delivers the full AI-to-print journey for consumers and makers. Workspace 3.0 powers team-scale 3D content pipelines for professional and enterprise use. Meshy is led by founder and CEO Ethan Hu, MIT-trained Ph.D. and creator of the Taichi GPU programming language, on a mission to make 3D creativity accessible to everyone.