Noah Holdings and ARK Wealth Management Win Top Honors from Asian Private Banker and Euromoney, Highlighting Expertise in Connecting Chinese Wealth to Global Markets

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Limited (“Noah” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686) and its global wealth management platform, ARK Wealth Management (“ARK”), have been honored with multiple top industry awards from Asian Private Banker and Euromoney. These accolades reinforce the Company’s strategic position as the premier platform where global Chinese wealth connects.

Asian Private Banker Names Noah as Best Wealth Manager for Both Domestic and International Markets

At the 15th Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2025, Noah was honored to receive the following prestigious accolades for the ninth consecutive year:

Best Independent Wealth Manager China Offshore

Best Independent Wealth Manager China Onshore

Building on this success, Noah also secured two major titles at the 8th Asian Private Banker China Wealth Awards (CWA) 2025:

Best Wealth Manager – Third Party – Domestic Market

Best Wealth Manager – Third Party – International Market

These recognitions place Noah alongside leading international and domestic private banks, highlighting its deep onshore market expertise and expanding global capabilities.

Asian Private Banker recognized Noah’s ability to deliver multi-jurisdictional wealth management services, supported by a robust multi-currency infrastructure. The awards also highlight one of Noah’s key strengths: bridging China’s domestic wealth ecosystem with global asset allocation capabilities—a testament to its defining edge of delivering wealth expertise, and deeper global Chinese insight.

Reflecting on the awards, Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings, said: “True global wealth management lies in combining professional capability with human care. By integrating AI with human insight, we are enhancing both the efficiency and experience of cross-border wealth management for global Chinese families.”

Euromoney Recognizes ARK Wealth Management’s Digital Excellence

In the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, ARK Wealth Management was named:

Hong Kong’s Best Independent Wealth Manager

Hong Kong’s Best Independent Wealth Manager for Digital Solutions

These accolades reflect ARK’s continued investment in its proprietary iARK platform, an AI-empowered wealth management ecosystem designed to serve the global Chinese community. By integrating digital tools with personalized advisory services, ARK strengthens accessibility, transparency, and informed decision-making for clients across multiple jurisdictions. The recognition underscores ARK’s focus on delivering scalable, technology-enabled wealth solutions that seamlessly connect financial hubs across Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US.

Coinciding with these accolades, Asian Private Banker recently published an exclusive interview with Norah Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, who emphasized that “trust” and “discernment” remain the core of wealth management amid macroeconomic and technological shifts. Wang noted that the industry is increasingly shifting towards “assets under advisory” where wealth protection and long-term planning are prioritized alongside investment returns.

She added that while AI enhances analytical and operational capabilities, human judgment remains central to building client trust and guiding complex cross-border decisions, ultimately achieving “Wisdom Beyond Wealth.”

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH; HKEX: 6686) is an integrated wealth management platform for Chinese families that spans across borders, generations, and cultures – “Where Global Chinese Wealth Connects.” Driven by a commitment to “Wealth expertise, Deeper global Chinese insight,” and over 23 years of disciplined practice, Noah has become the preferred choice for global Chinese families. Dual-listed on the NYSE and HKEX, Noah operates four global booking and trading centers in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States and has allocated over USD 153 billion in cumulative assets. Guided by the principle of “Wisdom Beyond Wealth,” Noah is committed to becoming a long-term, trusted partner for generations of global Chinese families.