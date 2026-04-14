Ulike Joins the Smartwater x Coachella VIP Gifting Ecosystem at Sonic Desert, the Festival’s Most Exclusive Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ulike’s distinct brand personality — trend-forward, premium, and lifestyle-led — has driven the brand to participate in one of the world’s largest, most popular, and most lucrative music festivals: Coachella. Ulike has joined the bottled water brand Smartwater as a gifting partner among other lifestyle brands.

The Smartwater x Ulike partnership is taking place at the Sonic Desert at Coachella, a highly curated, invite-only event that’s one of the most anticipated and exclusive experiences of the three-day festival. Coachella Magazine accurately describes it as “the highly curated, application-only gathering blends music, fashion, beauty, and immersive brand activations into a single, camera-ready experience.”

Inclusion in the Smartwater x Coachella VIP gifting ecosystem entails the advanced Ulike Air 10 in the VIP Coca-Cola / Smartwater gift bags, positioned alongside other high-quality lifestyle products. The Air 10 is the brand’s most advanced IPL hair removal device, featuring Sapphire Ice Cooling technology for a painless experience and delivering salon-quality results.

The gift bags are available at all on-site touchpoints, seamlessly integrating Ulike into a premium lifestyle ecosystem already defined by wellness, hydration, and performance. The concept behind gifting the Ulike Air 10 at Coachella stems from the device’s ability to deliver long-term self-care that extends beyond the high-energy event, helping to combat festival fatigue.

The RSVP-only Sonic Desert draws an elite mix of celebrities, creators, tastemakers, and industry insiders, making it one of the most talked-about off-festival gatherings of the weekend. The curated guest list and immersive brand environment create a natural backdrop for authentic content: a space where scale meets intimacy, and every moment is camera-ready.

The activation introduces a modern “reset ritual” for creators navigating high-energy environments, consistent with Ulike’s commitment to wellness and self-care. Ulike has always reframed hair removal as part of a broader self-care system, one that supports confidence, readiness, and effortless presentation in fast-paced, highly visible moments.

Leona Liu, General Manager at Ulike, remarked, “Ulike’s inclusion at Coachella is more than just a brand partnership. It’s a reflection of the values the brand has always championed: promoting year-round wellness so everyone can step into their most confident self.”

Festival season demands extra confidence, and the Smartwater x Coachella VIP gifting ecosystem positions Ulike at one of the highest-visibility moments of the year. The themes surrounding Sonic Desert are precisely the ones Ulike has consistently and passionately upheld over the years. The event has carved out an identity focused on experience, aesthetics, and community over scale. Ulike is values-aligned with the event’s ethos, naturally integrating into this unique intersection of self-care, lifestyle, and creator culture.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature the latest IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an excellent alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal from head to toe. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with over 8 million units sold across 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates 30% of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 1000 global patents and achieving international success.

Discover more at ulike.com

PRESS CONTACT

Alessio Bradde

Global Communications & PR Senior Manager

alessiobradde@ulike.com