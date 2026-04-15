Alibaba’s Amap Set to Unveil First Embodied Robot, Homegrown Model Tops Global Rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Alibaba Group’s mapping unit Amap is preparing to launch its first embodied robot — a quadruped — which will make its public debut at the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon.

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The product, developed by Amap’s embodied intelligence division, is Alibaba Group’s first embodied robot. According to previous media reports, Amap established the division in January and released two models — the general-purpose embodied manipulation model ABot-M0 and the full-stack navigation base model ABot-N0 — in February. People familiar with the matter said quadruped and humanoid robots are both on the division’s product roadmap.

On the technical front, Amap’s self-developed embodied world model ABot-World has topped two international benchmarks — the AGIbot World Challenge and World Arena — outperforming teams from Google, NVIDIA and leading Chinese research institutions. Both benchmarks draw participation from top global research organizations and have become key reference points for the embodied AI field.



Amap’s ABot-World topped World Arena.

ABot-M0, for its part, is described as the world’s first embodied manipulation base model built on a unified architecture — and has been released in full as open-source. The model enables a single universal brain to power multiple robot morphologies, and has achieved state-of-the-art results on a set of authoritative benchmarks including Libero, Libero-Plus and RoboCasa.

ABot-N0 has reached state-of-the-art performance across seven international benchmarks in embodied navigation — including CityWalker, SocNav, R2R-CE, RxR-CE, HM3D-OVON, BridgeNav and EVT-Bench — giving it a commanding lead over rivals in the field.

Amap said in a statement: “We have been deeply engaged in embodied intelligence, continuously releasing multiple embodied models while actively exploring products including quadruped and humanoid robots. Our first quadruped robot is expected to be released soon.”