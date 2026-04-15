Sea Otter Attendees will be Among the First to See and Ride Amflow’s Newest Bikes, Equipped with the Brand New Avinox Drive Systems

MONTEREY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, will be showcasing its brand new line-up of lightweight, full-power eMTBs at the world’s premier cycling festival: the Life Time Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, CA, from April 16-19, 2026.



Amflow Debuts New Amflow PX and Amflow PR Lightweight Full-Power eMTB Series at Monterey’s Life Time Sea Otter Classic 2026

Light and limitless, the Amflow PX Series and Amflow PR Series, powered by Avinox’s new M2S and M2 drive units and batteries, break the mold of eMTBs, giving riders more control, explosive power, and extensive range, all while maintaining a sleek, ultra-light frame design.



Sea Otter Attendees will be Among the First to See and Ride Amflow’s Newest Bikes, Equipped with the Brand New Avinox Drive Systems

The Amflow PX Series : Equipped with the Avinox M2S, the Amflow PX Series can reach a peak power of 1,500W and 150Nm of maximum torque, combined with smooth, rider-controlled assistance.

: Equipped with the Avinox M2S, the Amflow PX Series can reach a peak power of 1,500W and 150Nm of maximum torque, combined with smooth, rider-controlled assistance. The Amflow PR Series: A first for Amflow, the PR Series frame offers a removable battery design, allowing riders to quick-swap batteries to extend the range of a trip or to detach the battery from the bike for independent charging.

Both new series keep customization a priority, with up to 40 geometry adjustment combinations that cyclists can use to fine-tune the bike to fit their own individual riding style. A mullet setup comes standard for both series to offer both agility and smooth riding. Featuring a re-designed four-bar linkage and co-tuned suspension with FOX, the Amflow PX and Amflow PR models deliver excellent pedaling efficiency and significantly reduce pedal kickback, ensuring that every pedal stroke counts.

Experience Avinox with Amflow

The Amflow booth at Sea Otter will also spotlight the new high-performance Avinox M2S and Avinox M2 motors and the company’s brand-new batteries. Amflow takes full advantage of Avinox’s newest product features, including:

Increased power and torque: The Avinox M2S motor (featured in the Amflow PX Carbon Pro, Amflow PX Carbon, and Amflow PR Carbon Pro) offers 150Nm of max torque, and a peak power limit of 1,500W. The Amflow PR Carbon features the new Avinox M2 motor, offering 125Nm of maximum torque, and a peak power limit of 1,100W.

New integrated and removable batteries: The Amflow PX features an integrated, custom Avinox 700Wh battery cell. Weighing approximately 3.18kg, the Avinox FP700 Battery boasts an energy density of 220Wh/kg. Together with this battery, the Avinox M2S is able to achieve 130Nm and 1500 W output in Trail/Auto/Turbo mode. Additionally, Avinox’s new 600Wh and 800Wh removable batteries combine generous capacity with low weight to offer improved range and fast charging.

Quiet operation: The new-generation Avinox M2S motor features a dual-meshing gear design that eliminates gear backlash, reducing pedal kickback noise and ensuring a quiet ride.

Off-line navigation: The Avinox Ride App allows riders to import routes from third party route-planning apps that are fed to the control display, providing turn-by-turn directions.

Heart rate-based assistance: When the system is connected to a heart rate monitor via Bluetooth, the Avinox drive system makes automatic adjustments to the level of pedal assistance based on heart rate monitor readings to keep cyclists within their target heart rate during the ride.

Take a Ride

Sea Otter attendees will be among the very first to be able to test ride the high-spec versions of the series – the Amflow PX Carbon Pro and the Amflow PR Carbon Pro – both equipped with the brand new Avinox M2S motor. These innovative eMTB models eliminate the typical trade-offs between power, range, and weight, offering riders the best of every world.

See You at Sea Otter

The 36th Annual Life Time Sea Otter Classic takes place April 16-19, 2026, at the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, Monterey, California. Visit Amflow at Booth M1 to get an up-close, in-person look at the brand new Amflow PX and Amflow PR series, as well as the Avinox M2S and M2 drive units, all recently announced on April 9.

Exhibition Details:

Dates and Hours: April 16-19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway, 1021 Monterey Salinas Highway, Salinas, CA 93908

Amflow Booth Number: M1

About Amflow

Proudly born in 2023, Amflow is the creation of tech experts with a limitless passion for riding mountain bikes. The company strives to amaze with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, hidden in sleek electric mountain bike bodies. Amflow’s commitment to the e-bike industry is to make its e-mountain bikes the go-to for all e-bike riders looking to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities.

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