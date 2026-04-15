Clicklinks | 14-Day Candidate Antibody Discovery – Sanyou AI-STAL 2.0 Defines the Era of Ultimate Speed in Drug Molecule Discovery

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ —

01 Introduction

In the race of innovative drug R&D, whether for antibodies, peptides, or novel binding proteins, the efficiency of early-stage molecule discovery is always the key factor determining project success or failure. However, traditional molecular discovery processes have long suffered from an imbalance between”time line” and “quality”. Conventional screening methods often take months, making it difficult to respond to rapidly changing market competition. Moreover, when faced with ultra-large libraries, the throughput of wet-lab screening is disconnected from digital evaluation systems, causing a large number of potential drug molecules with high affinity and high specificity to be buried in massive data. Furthermore, insufficient prediction of expression levels in eukaryotic systems and delayed developability assessment of early molecules have become common industry pain points restricting R&D success rates.

To address the above challenges, Sanyou Bio, leveraging itsIntelligent Core, officially launches the “14-Day Lead Molecule Discovery Workflow” applicable to various molecule types including antibodies, peptides, and binding proteins. This workflow integrates AI-guided Digital Panning, intelligent sequence-structure analysis, and eukaryotic optimized production systems, compressing the entire process from library panning to core molecule validation into 14 days. The significance of this solution lies in breaking the linear rhythm of traditional biological experiments. Through a deep closed loop of “in silico and in vitro” experiments, it not only locks high-quality candidate molecules in an extremely short time but also mitigates developability risks at an early stage, providing global biopharmaceutical partners with an ultimate acceleration solution from sequence to validated molecule.

02 Platform Background

The core capability of AI-STAL 2.0 is rooted in its vast and precise molecular repository. This repository is not a simple collection from a single source, but a three-dimensional molecular discovery ecosystem composed of multiple ultra-trillion-scale, highly specialized sub-libraries, specifically including: Super Trillion Fully Human Antibody Library, Super Trillion Common Light Chain Antibody Library, Super Trillion 2C-Type Single-Domain Antibody Library, Super Trillion 4C-Type Single-Domain Antibody Library, Super Trillion Cyclic Peptide Library, Super Trillion Novel Targeted Protein Library, as well as Magnetic Array Mouse Immune Antibody Library, Magnetic Array Alpaca Immune Antibody Library, Magnetic Array Rabbit Immune Antibody Library, and Magnetic Array Canine Immune Antibody Library.

These ten sub-libraries each have unique characteristics and are widely applicable to therapeutics, diagnostics, detection, and research. It is precisely the synergistic exploration engine formed by these ten sub-libraries that endows AI-STAL 2.0 with the core capability to precisely identify high-potential lead molecules from trillion-level diversity within 14 days, providing the most robust and abundant molecular starting point for breakthrough biologic discovery. To date, the AI-STAL 2.0 platform, relying on this molecular library system, has completed over 1,300 molecule discovery projects, successfully advanced hundreds of PCC projects, with more than ten of them having entered the clinical stage.

03 Platform Advantages

AI-STAL 2.0, through the sequential operation of four intelligent workstations (Station 1 to Station 4), compresses the innovation discovery and validation cycle to just 14 days. The entire process begins with AI-guided activity screening and digital panning, proceeds through intelligent sequence-to-structure mapping and solubility prediction, then enters eukaryotic expression, and finally completes functional validation on Day 14. This workflow not only achieves a full-chain closed loop from molecule generation to validation but also significantly improves the quality and developability of candidate molecules.

Advantage 1: AI-guided Activity Screening for Unbiased Rapid Primary Screening

Traditional phage display panning relies on physical selection, often suffering from limited library coverage and biased screening conditions. AI-STAL 2.0 completely changes this model through AI-guided activity screening. The platform utilizes intelligent algorithms to perform virtual screening on super trillion antibody libraries, rapidly identifying promising core molecules from massive sequences. At the same time, it integrates solubility prediction and real-time affinity and binding validation, eliminating molecules that are difficult to express or prone to aggregation at an early screening stage, thereby significantly increasing the success rate of subsequent experiments and laying a high-quality foundation for the entire discovery process.

Advantage 2: AI Sequence-Structure Analysis for In-Depth Molecular Spatial Configuration

AI-STAL 2.0 demonstrates powerful enabling capabilities in the field of structural biology. Through “intelligent sequence-to-structure mapping” technology, the platform can convert selected amino acid sequences into three-dimensional structural models in an extremely short time. For molecules such as peptides and single-domain antibodies whose biological function is highly dependent on correct spatial folding and conformation, this step not only predicts their tertiary structure but may also involve binding epitope analysis. This helps R&D teams gain deep insights into the interaction mode between the molecule and the target at an early stage, thereby more accurately guiding subsequent optimization directions and avoiding wasting resources on ineffective molecules.

Advantage 3: AI-Optimized Production and Eukaryotic Expression Validation Ensuring Molecule Developability

The AI-STAL 2.0 workflow closely integrates computational design with experimental validation. This stage uses AI-optimized production pathways to design optimal expression and preparation schemes for each candidate molecule, followed by validation using eukaryotic expression systems. Compared to prokaryotic systems, eukaryotic expression more accurately reproduces complex post-translational modifications (such as glycosylation, etc.) of molecules, which is crucial for the activity of complex molecule types like IgG antibodies and binding proteins. Through this step, AI-STAL 2.0 ensures that the delivered molecules not only perform excellently in computational models but also possess good developability and biological activity in actual expression.

Advantage 4: Candidate Molecule Delivery Ready – Complete Closed Loop from Design to Validation in 14 Days

The AI-STAL 2.0 workflow is not just about generating molecular sequences; it provides a complete “validation and delivery” solution. From AI virtual screening on Day 1 to candidate molecules ready for downstream development on Day 14, AI-STAL 2.0 achieves a fully automated and intelligent closed loop for the early drug discovery phase, compressing the traditional multi-month cycle to just two weeks. On Day 14, the R&D team receives not a simple report, but high-quality candidate molecules that have undergone real affinity validation, structural mapping confirmation, and eukaryotic expression optimization, empowering innovative drug pipelines with unprecedented speed.

04 Platform Case Studies

Protein-Level Activity Analysis

Most antibody candidate molecules obtained through AI-STAL 2.0 screening exhibit good protein-level binding activity. Figure 4 shows the affinity measurement results of candidate antibodies binding to antigens analyzed by ELISA, where all candidate antibodies showed binding to the antigen.

Cell-Level Activity Analysis

Most antibody candidate molecules obtained through AI-STAL 2.0 screening exhibit good cell-level binding activity. Figure 5 shows the affinity measurement results of candidate antibodies binding to antigens analyzed by FACS, where all candidate antibodies showed binding to the overexpressing cell line.

05 Summary and Outlook

Sanyou Bio’s 14-Day Candidate Antibody Discovery Workflow is a deep practice of the “intelligent R&D” concept, marking the entry of Sanyou Bio’s drug R&D into a new stage of “high speed, high throughput, and high certainty”. From AI-assisted digital screening on Days 1-6, to precise “sequence-structure” intelligent mapping on Day 7, and then to eukaryotic expression validation and bioactivity assays such as ELISA on Days 8-14, every key node reflects a data-driven closed-loop logic. This workflow demonstrates strong universality, perfectly covering antibodies, peptides, and binding proteins. This data-driven, AI-assisted decision-making closed-loop system not only ensures the activity of delivered molecules but also lays a solid molecular quality foundation for subsequent preclinical development.

Looking ahead, Sanyou Bio will continue to delve deeply into the intersection of AI and biotechnology, committed to transforming technological advantages into productive forces that drive industry change. With the continuous evolution of the AI-STAL 2.0 platform, we plan to achieve a fully automated closed loop for R&D processes by 2026 and strive to complete the full integration of AI tools into the “Agent” R&D model within the year. Sanyou Bio is willing to empower global drug R&D with this ultimate R&D efficiency, leveraging more forward-looking technology layouts and more efficient R&D platforms, to accelerate more innovative drugs towards the clinic with the support of AI, benefiting patients worldwide.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of “making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide”. The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by an integrated wet-lab/dry-lab R&D platform, Sanyou provides comprehensive, one-stop solutions for innovative drug discovery, with a particular focus on molecular discovery and selection.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai “Specialized and Innovative” Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.