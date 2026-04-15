Gupshup Launches Superagent: the Autonomous AI Agent for Customer Conversations at Scale

Also launches the Superclaw — self-hosted for SMEs and privacy-first organizations

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Gupshup, the world’s leading conversational AI platform, today announced the launch of Gupshup Superagent, an autonomous AI agent that drives customer conversations at scale across every major messaging and voice channel.

Superagent goes beyond traditional AI assistants by acting as a full-stack orchestrator for customer experiences. From a single conversational interface, it can design and launch campaigns, orchestrate customer journeys, provision messaging and voice infrastructure, process transactions, monitor performance, and continuously optimize outcomes — enabling businesses to move seamlessly from intent to revenue. It works across popular messaging channels including WhatsApp, RCS, SMS, Truecaller, Telegram, Instagram, PSTN voice, and WhatsApp voice — in most languages globally. You tell it what you need; it takes care of all the details – it takes you from prompt to profits.

What differentiates Superagent is its deep domain expertise rooted in Gupshup’s cPaaS and CX leadership. Superagent inherits Gupshup’s strong messaging and voice infrastructure built over 15 years, handling 10 billion messages per month for 50,000 businesses across 100+ countries, with regional and regulatory nuances across countries. It also leverages proven engagement levers across industry verticals and geography, channel-specific best practices, and a vast set of performance optimization metrics. This embedded intelligence enables Superagent to not just automate workflows, but to make autonomous, context-aware decisions that directly improve customer experience and deliver business outcomes — something generic AI tools cannot replicate. This enables business to go from conversations to conversions.

With a few simple prompts, Superagent can set up the infrastructure, create accounts, build journeys, develop AI agents, run campaigns, review analytics and autonomously self-optimize. It also understands context and makes custom recommendations for, say, a fintech company in Brazil, an e-commerce firm in the US, a real-estate broker in the middle east, or a bank in India – it customizes the campaigns and journeys for each. Beta users have seen up to 90% reduction in time, effort and cost, and over 25% higher conversions.

“Managing customer conversations has been too hard for too long. Superagent is not just laying the rails for AI-powered customer engagement; it can also run the trains. It autonomously attracts, serves, and converts customers — across every channel, in every language — without waiting to be told what to do. We believe this will transform customer engagement and are thrilled to put it in our customers’ hands.” said Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup.

Gupshup is simultaneously launching Superclaw — a self-hosted, on-device version of the Superagent built on the OpenClaw platform, with stronger security, memory- and token- efficiency. Superclaw runs on a local computer, keeps all usage and customer data private and on-device, and links to either personal or business messaging channels on the user’s own accounts. It is designed for small and medium-sized businesses that want to run a powerful AI marketing agent with no external infrastructure costs — and for large enterprises in regulated industries where data sovereignty is non-negotiable.

Apart from using it on the web, users can also activate Superagent through WhatsApp, voice, or RCS, or embed it into their existing AI tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, etc. Superagent is live today in beta.

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