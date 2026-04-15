Smarter Home Security for Everyone: Dreame Launches Two New Smart Locks for the U.S. Market

Affordable and Advanced Options Deliver Smart, Secure, and Convenient Access for Modern Families

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame, a leading innovator in smart home security, today announces the launch of two new smart locks for the U.S. market. Designed for modern households, the new locks combine advanced security features with effortless usability.

Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 – Advanced Smart Home Security

Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 provides a fully connected smart home experience with broad Matter compatibility, and other leading platforms through a single, unified protocol.

Designed for intelligent living, the A10 enables hands-free entry with geofencing auto-unlock and offers multiple access options including fingerprint, PIN, NFC, app control, voice, and physical key. A built-in gyroscope ensures the door locks precisely when it closes, while integrated Wi-Fi allows direct remote control without a hub.

With BHMA Grade 2 certification, real-time security alerts, and multi-mode smart settings tailored to different home scenarios, the A10 delivers advanced protection and adaptability. Its IP65-rated Zinc Alloy Construction and long-lasting rechargeable battery ensure reliable performance in any environment.

Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite – Seamless Everyday Smart Access

Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite brings smart, convenient access to everyday homes. Fully compatible with Apple Home and Home Key, it allows users tap to unlock doors using iPhone or Apple Watch and manage access via the Apple Home app.

Designed for ease of use, Turbo Lite offers up to 12 months of battery life and features one-touch indoor control for quick locking and unlocking. Multiple secure access options—including fingerprint, PIN code, NFC card, and physical key—provide flexibility for different users and scenarios.

With customizable auto-lock, real-time alerts, and a durable IP54-rated aluminium body, Turbo Lite combines everyday reliability with quick, minutes-long installation.

Availability

Both Dreame Safio Lock A10 and Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite will be available starting April 2026, exclusively on Amazon.

Consumers can purchase directly through the product pages:

Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10:

| MSRP $ 179.99 | Promotional Price $118.99, Shop on Amazon Now (Limited-time offer available through May 15):

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0GFN226RF?maas=maas_adg_EA11D3D2DF1C898DB9E074411FB61249_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

Discount Code8IYUCE2Y

| MSRP $ 179.99 | Promotional Price$149.99, Shop Now (Limited-time offer available through April 22): smartlife.dreametech.com/products/navo-a10-smart-door-lock

Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite:

| MSRP $ 129.99 | Promotional Price $ 66.49 | Shop on Amazon Now (Limited-time offer available through May 15):

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GFM87ZRB?maas=maas_adg_D3D5255F69544151F79E0D294F2E3C75_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

Discount Code: 8BCQGK48

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focusing on smart home appliances. With a mission to empower lives through technology, Dreame delivers products that combine cutting-edge innovation with everyday convenience. Follow Dreame on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, or visit www.dreametech.com for more information.