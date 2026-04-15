Webull Unlocks Active Trading for All, Eliminating the Pattern Day Trade $25K Minimum Balance and Trade Count Restrictions

Company supports new intraday margining system on day one, expanding flexibility for active investors

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced it will support the removal of Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rules as the new regulations take effect, enabling investors to place unlimited day trades within the framework of the new margin requirements.

The change eliminates the long-standing PDT restrictions that limited accounts under $25,000 to three day trades within a rolling five-business-day period. Once implemented, Webull users will be able to trade throughout the day without needing to maintain a $25,000 minimum balance to avoid PDT limitations.

By supporting the new rules immediately upon launch, Webull will be among the first retail brokerages to bring the updated intraday trading framework to clients, reinforcing its commitment to providing investors with flexible tools and broad market access.

“The shift in intraday margin rules represents a meaningful evolution in how active traders can participate in the markets,” said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO at Webull. “Our priority is ensuring Webull customers can take advantage of these changes from day one while continuing to benefit from the advanced tools, real-time data, and full product access that define the Webull trading experience.”

Under the new framework, investors will be able to execute trades without the previous frequency limits and realized profits will immediately be applied to their intraday buying power. This enables investors to redeploy capital throughout the same trading session, allowing them to more quickly respond to market opportunities.

The change will apply to trading in stocks, ETFs, and options, all of which are currently subject to PDT rules. By removing these restrictions, the updated margining system is expected to lower barriers for newer active traders while enabling experienced traders to operate more efficiently.

The updated intraday margining system will go live for Webull clients as the new regulatory framework takes effect, pending final approval and implementation timelines from U.S. regulators.

For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull’s online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”) is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. Event contract trading is highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. Webull asks customers to carefully consider all risks associated with an investment in an Event Contract, including without limitation the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and any other advisors that you deem appropriate before investing in any Event Contract. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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