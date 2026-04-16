Clé de Peau Beauté Renews Global Partnership with UNICEF, Aiming to Reach an Additional 7.3 Million Girls

TOKYO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Clé de Peau Beauté announced the renewal of its three-year global partnership with UNICEF, marking a new phase of commitment to empower an additional 7.3 million girls. With a total pledge of US$17.4 million since 2019, this represents the largest private sector contribution to UNICEF’s Global Gender Equality Program that aims to accelerate positive change for adolescent girls. To date, the partnership has already supported 12.9 million girls worldwide, significantly surpassing the partnership’s original expectations.

With the renewal of its third term, programs supported by Clé de Peau Beauté will expand beyond a sole focus on STEM to place greater emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), integrating art and creativity as complementary forces alongside science and technology. In Indonesia, for example, girls participating in project-based learning initiatives are already combining scientific knowledge with creative expression to develop innovative solutions to enhance climate resilience.

“Witnessing how this partnership has transformed the lives of the girls – inspiring confidence, creativity and new possibilities for their future – made the decision to renew our commitment an incredibly meaningful one,” said Naomi Kawanishi, Global Brand President of Clé de Peau Beauté. “We are particularly excited about the focus on STEAM, empowering girls not just with technical knowledge but with the creative confidence to become true innovators. This is how we help unlock their full potential.”

The renewal builds on the strong foundation of impactful programs with innovative STEM learning initiatives already providing a breadth of opportunities for girls through the partnership.

“UNICEF welcomes Clé de Peau Beauté’s continued leadership on gender equality and deep commitment to empowering girls,” said Carla Haddad Mardini, UNICEF’s Director of Private Sector Fundraising and Partnerships. “Our renewed partnership, and expanded focus on strengthening critical STEAM skills, is a powerful investment in girls as changemakers who have a powerful role to play in shaping our future.”

The Critical Need for Continued Investment[1]

This renewed commitment comes at a crucial time. Globally, girls continue to face significant barriers to education and skills development. 122 million girls remain out of school, and nearly 40 percent of adolescent girls and young women do not complete upper secondary education. Girls are also underrepresented in STEM and digital fields, accounting for just 35 percent of STEM graduates and 3 percent of ICT graduates, while nearly 50 million girls lack basic literacy skills. In low-income countries, around 90 percent of girls remain offline, limiting access to learning and opportunity.

These challenges are driven by intersecting barriers – including harmful gender norms, child marriage, and unpaid care responsibilities – underscoring the critical need for sustained investment and gender-responsive approaches that enable girls to gain the skills and opportunities necessary to build their futures.

Through this renewed collaboration, Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF will continue working together to expand opportunities for girls worldwide and support the next generation in realizing their full potential.

Notes to Editors

About the Clé de Peau Beauté – UNICEF Partnership

Since 2019, Clé de Peau Beauté has partnered with UNICEF to support girls’ education, skills development and empowerment through the Skills4Girls initiative. The partnership focuses on expanding access to future-ready skills, including digital literacy, STEAM learning and life-skills programs, while addressing the social and structural barriers that limit girls’ opportunities.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co Ltd, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin’s beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman’s radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 28 countries and regions worldwide.

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/global/

Clé de Peau Beauté for UNICEF Landing Page: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/global/cpb-for-unicef.html

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cledepeaubeaute

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. Visit https://www.unicef.org/

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

[1] UNICEF Girl Goals: What Has Changed for Girls? Adolescent girls’ rights over 30 years

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