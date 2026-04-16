Firstsource Launches Kairos — The Operating System Powering Intelligence That Operates

Kairos closes the gap between AI’s capability overhang and operational reality

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced the launch of Kairos — the operating system powering Intelligence That Operates. Kairos is an embedded intelligence engine that designs, builds, and operates agentic workflows across the full arc of enterprise transformation — from ambition to accountable outcome — in a single, continuous motion.

The Problem Kairos Solves

The spread between enterprises that are winning with AI and those still waiting for it to work has reached 540 basis points in operational performance — and it is widening. The dividing line is not access to technology. It is whether an organization has fundamentally re-engineered how work gets done or is still layering AI onto legacy structures and hoping for different results. C-suite leaders increasingly recognize that closing that gap demands operating model transformation — not more tools, not more pilots.

“Intelligence That Operates was the commitment. Kairos is the execution. Organizations today don’t face a shortage of AI ambition — they face a surplus of it. And yet the gap between what AI can do and what enterprises actually get in production keeps widening. The barrier has never been the technology. It is the operating model,” said Ritesh Idnani, CEO & Managing Director of Firstsource.

“Kairos was built to close that gap — not as a layer added on top of existing operations but integrated within them — running agentic workflows from end to end, accountable for what comes out the other side. And we ran it on ourselves before we brought it to market, because if it couldn’t perform inside Firstsource operations, it had no right to perform inside anyone else’s. The question every enterprise leader should be asking right now is not which AI vendor to pilot next. It is: who will own the outcome when the intelligence doesn’t perform? Kairos is how Firstsource answers that question in production — not on a whiteboard,” Ritesh added.

Firstsource’s clients have already been benefiting from the Kairos operating model in real-world, production environments. Across healthcare and financial services, these engagements are delivering measurable impact:

In healthcare revenue cycle management : 66% productivity gain and 80% automation of denials triage for one of the largest US health systems.

: 66% productivity gain and 80% automation of denials triage for one of the largest US health systems. In financial services: 25% cost savings and 83% faster customer onboarding from KYC/AML process reimagination for leading UK Fintech.

Firstsource underwrites outcomes not because of any single lever — AI, process redesign, or domain expertise — but because Kairos brings all three together as one operating model.

How Kairos Works

Kairos operates through a model that is fundamentally different from how AI is typically sold into enterprises. Rather than presenting a roadmap and stepping back, Firstsource embeds a multidisciplinary team — Strategy Experts, Process Champions, Forward Deployed Engineers, and Technology Builders — directly inside client operations. Every engagement begins not with a tool selection exercise, but with an assessment of the architecture and operating model in which AI can actually thrive. From there, the same team that designs the solution builds the intelligence layer and manages it in production, with commercial terms tied to measurable outcomes. No handoffs. No accountability gaps. One partner, accountable end to end.

The intelligence Kairos brings to each engagement is not generic. It is drawn from proprietary vertical-native AI platforms built specifically for Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Telecommunications, Retail, and Utilities — each developed from domain data and operational experience of 25 years, not adapted from horizontal tooling.

Kairos also draws on an orchestrated ecosystem of more than 50 partners — hyperscalers, vertical specialists, and enterprise platforms — integrated through the Firstsource operating model rather than assembled as point solutions.

For more information: https://unbpo.firstsource.com/kairos.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), is a global intelligence partner to enterprises across healthcare, banking and financial services, communications, media, technology, retail, and utilities. Its inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively to reimagine business process management.

With operations across the US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, Firstsource combines over twenty-five years of domain expertise with an agent-first delivery model to design, build, and operate intelligent enterprise operations. Through its Intelligence That Operates promise — powered by Kairos, the operating system that makes it real — the company unifies consulting, implementation, and operations into a single full-stack engagement and underwrites outcomes, not effort, turning deep domain intelligence into a compounding operational advantage for the world’s most regulated industries. (www.firstsource.com)