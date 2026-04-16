Indonesia’s Pinjol Crisis: Debt Crosses Rp100 Trillion, Here’s How FLIN Helps People Escape the Debt Trap

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia’s debt problem continues to worsen. OJK data shows that overdue loans reached Rp100.69 trillion in February 2026, as reported by tempo.com.

More alarmingly, many individuals hold active loans across multiple platforms simultaneously. A significant number are trapped in a cycle of borrowing from one online lender to repay another, a pattern that only inflates their principal debt as interest and administrative fees continue to pile up.

CELIOS Director Bhima Yudhistira has noted that the rise in online lending debt is not a positive signal, as it indicates that people’s incomes are no longer sufficient to cover daily necessities, as reported by Detik Finance.

Beyond financial pressure, borrowers also face psychological strain: anxiety over looming due dates, ever-accumulating interest, and fear of the collection process. This can erode mental focus and reduce workplace productivity.

Amid this situation, FLIN, a financial consultancy company, helps individuals regain control of their finances through guided debt consolidation via its Dana Talangan Program. The concept is straightforward, FLIN facilitates the process of combining all outstanding debts from credit cards, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services, online loans, and unsecured personal loans into a single, manageable installment.

By connecting clients with OJK-licensed financial partners, FLIN helps secure flexible tenors, lower interest rates, and reduce monthly installments by up to 70% compared to previous total obligations , providing a viable path forward for salaried employees. The company is ISO 27001 certified and officially registered with KOMDIGI, ensuring a secure and transparent process.

Founded in early 2025 and backed by prominent investors from the United States and India, FLIN has recorded rapid growth. Over 800 Dana Talangans have been successfully disbursed, accompanied by more than 20,000 debt consultation sessions.

“We are seeing a growing number of salaried individuals whose total monthly debt obligations exceed 70–80% of their income, often spread across three or more financial institutions, including banks, online lenders, and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platforms. Through financial education and our Dana Talangan Program, we help them consolidate these debts into a single, manageable repayment plan,” said Aniruddha Newaskar, Credit & Risk Manager.”

With an approach rooted in empathy and technology, FLIN does not merely address short-term debt repayment issues, it also helps clients build a healthy financial foundation. Throughout the program, each individual is guided and educated by a highly dedicated team of professionals.

Looking ahead, FLIN aims to expand its services across various regions in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. This will be accompanied by efforts to improve financial literacy through educational content and strategic partnerships with various institutions, driving long-term socioeconomic transformation for the people.

About FLIN

FLIN is a financial consultancy in Indonesia that helps salaried employees combine multiple debts into one manageable installment through the Dana Talangan Program. Working with OJK-licensed financial partners, FLIN ensures a safe, clear, and supportive process. Registered with KOMDIGI and ISO 27001 certified, FLIN combines technology, education, and a people-first approach to help people take back control of their finances. For more information, visit www.flin.co.id.