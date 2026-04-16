“Oriental Screening Room” Inaugurated in Egypt by Shandong Radio and Television Station and Shandong International Communication Center

CAIRO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Shandian News.

In an effort to advance the Global Civilization Initiative, Shandong Radio and Television Station held the unveiling ceremony of the “Oriental Screening Room” in Egypt, along with the presentation of the international version of Shining Treasures of China, in Cairo on April 14 local time.

The “Oriental Screening Room” serves as an international cultural exchange base established overseas by Shandong Radio and Television Station. By screening high-quality documentaries, short videos and other audiovisual content, it engages in “film and television diplomacy” to foster cultural exchange between nations. The initiative has already been launched in Greece, Uzbekistan, Australia and other countries, becoming an important window for local people to get a sense of China and learn about Shandong.

Shining Treasures of China was jointly produced under the guidance of the National Radio and Television Administration and the National Cultural Heritage Administration, in collaboration with 31 provincial-level radio and television stations and cultural heritage institutions, including Shandong Radio and Television Station. The Arabic version presented at the ceremony was translated by the Shandong International Communication Center.

Emad Zabady, Secretary General of the Egypt-China Cultural Exchange Association, said in an interview with a reporter from Shandong International Communication Center that he has visited Shandong five times and was deeply impressed by its profound historical heritage and vibrant development momentum. He expressed hope for deepening exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in areas such as film and television media, cultural tourism and youth education, jointly promoting mutual learning between the Chinese and Egyptian civilizations and people-to-people bonds.