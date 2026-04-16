Solenis Breaks Ground on New 60,000-Tonne Production Facility in Beihai, Guangxi

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Solenis, a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions, announced the groundbreaking of its new 60,000–tonne per year production facility in Beihai, Guangxi Province, China.



Solenis broke ground on a new 60,000-tonne per year production facility in Beihai, Guangxi Province, China.

The investment of RMB 250 million (USD $35 million) marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the Asia Pacific region and strengthens its commitment to serving the fast-growing pulp and paper markets in Western China and Southeast Asia.

The plant is expected to begin operations in Q2 2027 and will produce a portfolio of critical materials for papermaking, including polymers, defoamers, silica and functional and process chemistries to meet growing demand in the region.

Solenis Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain Eurasia, Avin Krishnan, and Solenis Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Solutions, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, Ted Kelly, together with the company leadership, attended the groundbreaking ceremony along with representatives from local chambers of commerce, partners, and customers to celebrate the start of construction.

“Establishing a major production presence in Guangxi reinforces our long-term commitment to the region and brings us closer to customers at a time of significant market expansion,” said Krishnan. “With this investment, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions that help customers grow while achieving their sustainability goals.”

Strategic Investment to Enhance Regional Supply and Competitiveness

The new Beihai facility will be Solenis’ second-largest plant in Asia Pacific, following its Zhuhai site. It represents the first large-scale U.S. papermaking chemicals investment in Guangxi, China’s largest papermaking hub.

The region has seen significant growth in new pulp and paper capacity, making it a strategic location to support regional customers. By establishing local production in Guangxi, Solenis will:

Significantly shorten the distance to customers, reducing carbon emissions.

Improve service and response time for customers across Western China and Southeast Asia.

Localize production of high-tech products, replace imports and reduce supply chain risk for customers.

Help paper manufacturers save energy and resources while supporting their growth to achieve a win-win situation for Solenis and its customers in the Asia Pacific region.

Advancing Supply Chain Autonomy and Regional Development

Together with Solenis’ existing plants in Zhuhai and Shanghai, the Beihai site will form a three-site supply network to enhance customer sustainability capabilities and create a more resilient production footprint.

With this investment, Solenis strengthens supply chain independence, supports China’s Western Region Development Strategy and contributes to local economic growth through tax revenue, jobs and industrial upgrading.

About Solenis: www.solenis.com