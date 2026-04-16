VerifiedX Launches the First Native Bitcoin and VFX Privacy Transactions, Introducing Confidential Financial Infrastructure for Institutions and Everyone

New native privacy layer on the VerifiedX network brings shielded transactions to native Bitcoin via vBTC and VFX—unlocking institutional-grade confidentiality, auditability, payments, and agent-driven commerce within a unified financial operating system

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VerifiedX (verifiedx.io) today announced the release of its native privacy layer Prism, introducing confidential transactions and shielded balances for both native Bitcoin via non-synthetic vBTC and its native asset VFX.

The launch represents a significant first-mover milestone and a first in Bitcoin’s history, addressing a longstanding limitation with Bitcoin and digital assets at large: the inability to transact privately while maintaining on-chain verifiability, auditability, and programmable self-custody.

Extending Privacy to Bitcoin—and Beyond

Bitcoin’s transparent ledger has historically exposed balances, transaction flows, and counterparties—an architecture that, while foundational to trust, has constrained its use in more sophisticated financial environments.

VerifiedX’s privacy layer now activates:

Shielded addresses and encrypted balances

Confidential transactions for both vBTC (BTC) and VFX

Private transfers between users (shielded-to-shielded)

Seamless transitions between transparent and private states

Selective disclosure through viewing keys

This allows users to transact without revealing sensitive financial information, while still preserving auditability when required.

For the first time ever, native Bitcoin and native chain assets can operate within the same confidential and programmable system.

A Dual-Asset Privacy Model: vBTC and VFX

Unlike single-asset privacy implementations, VerifiedX applies its privacy framework across:

vBTC — enabling native private Bitcoin transactions and programmable financial activity

VFX — the network’s native asset, powering fees, liquidity, governance, and internal markets

This dual-asset design enables private financial coordination across both base capital (native Bitcoin) and system-level liquidity (VFX), supporting a broader range of use cases.

From Institutional Finance to Payments and Beyond

While much of the focus around privacy has centered on institutional use, VerifiedX extends these capabilities into everyday financial interactions.

Through integrations with consumer-facing applications such as Butterfly and agent-driven platforms users can:

Make private payments using Bitcoin or VFX

Interact with financial services through simplified interfaces

Enable automated, agent-based transactions and commerce

Utilize shielded assets in real-world transactions without exposing balances or history

This positions privacy not only as a feature for large capital allocators, but as a core utility for all users and digital commerce.

Programmability and Agentic Finance

In addition to privacy, the VerifiedX architecture introduces programmable functionality across both vBTC and VFX.

This enables:

Confidential lending and borrowing

Private liquidity provisioning

Structured and algorithmic trading strategies

Autonomous, agent-driven financial execution

Within this model, assets are not only private, but active—capable of participating in dynamic financial systems without revealing intent or exposure.

Under the Hood: Zero-Knowledge Infrastructure

The privacy layer is supported by a zero-knowledge architecture leveraging PLONK-based proof systems, with performance-critical components implemented in Rust and integrated via native execution layers.

This framework enables:

Verification of transaction validity without revealing underlying data

Efficient proof generation and validation

Scalable privacy across multiple asset types

While the technical complexity is abstracted from end users, the result is a system that maintains both confidentiality and cryptographic integrity at the protocol level.

The Privacy Landscape

Privacy-focused networks such as Zcash and Monero have demonstrated the feasibility of confidential transactions, but operate as separate ecosystems.

VerifiedX takes a different approach:

It embeds privacy directly into programmable Bitcoin and native chain activity, without requiring users to exit the broader Bitcoin economy.

Institutional and Market Implications

The introduction of private, programmable Bitcoin and VFX may have implications across both institutional and retail markets:

Reduced information leakage in trading and capital allocation

Greater flexibility in structuring financial positions

Increased viability of Bitcoin in complex financial workflows

Expansion of private digital payments and commerce

The inclusion of viewing keys also introduces a mechanism for selective transparency, aligning with compliance and reporting requirements without compromising user privacy.

Bitcoin introduced trust without intermediaries.

VerifiedX introduces privacy without compromise—across both global capital and everyday transactions.

VerifiedX Prism Privacy Comp Chart: https://docs.verifiedx.io/docs/introduction/prism-privacy

About The VerifiedX Foundation – The VerifiedX Foundation is a decentralized organization devoted to advancing open, secure, and deflationary blockchain infrastructure and features for institutions and everyday users globally. Its flagship layer 1 protocol, the VerifiedX Network, powers next-generation peer-to-peer applications built for performance, transparency, and ownership for Bitcoin, VFX, and tokenized assets.

About VerifiedX – VFX is the financial operating system that activates Bitcoin into programmable non-synthetic capital natively. It is the peoples network, an all-inclusive framework with an institutional full-stack audit via Halborn and embedded compliance for payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized assets, recovery vaulting, and agentic commerce integrated within simple self-custody applications and a deflationary ecosystem. Learn more at VerifiedX.io

For Further VerifiedX Inquiries:

Website: https://verifiedx.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/7cd5ebDQCj

Twitter (X)): https://twitter.com/vfxblockchain

Github: https://github.com/verifiedxblockchain

Email: info@verifiedx.io

CONTACT: info@verifiedx.io