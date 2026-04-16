XTransfer Showcases Seamless Cross-Border Payment Solutions at INDO INTERTEX & INATEX 2026 to Empower the Textile SMEs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global Leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform XTransfer made its presence at the premier Southeast Asian textile industry events—the Indonesia International Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition (INDO INTERTEX) and the Indonesia International Textile Materials & Accessories Exhibition (INATEX). Leveraging its professional, secure, and efficient cross-border payment solutions, XTransfer helps global textile SMEs streamline cash flow and navigate complex trade processes.



XTransfer joins in INDO INTERTEX in Indonesia

Held in Jakarta, INDO INTERTEX & INATEX 2026 gathered hundreds of exhibitors from the textile machinery, materials, dyes, chemicals, and apparel manufacturing sectors. As a key hub connecting China, Indonesia, and the RCEP region, the exhibitions reflect Indonesia’s strong domestic demand and export potential. However, SMEs often face challenges, including lengthy settlement cycles, limited local currency support, high compliance costs, and reliance on informal channels, affecting cash flow and supply chain stability.

XTransfer addresses these pain points by partnering with licensed financial institutions and local banks to provide an end-to-end B2B cross-border payment infrastructure. The platform supports payments and settlements in local currencies like the Indonesian Rupiah, reducing foreign exchange losses, accelerating fund transfers, and enhancing overall financial efficiency. Adhering to global compliance standards, XTransfer ensures transparent, traceable transactions that mitigate cross-border payment risks.

At the exhibitions, XTransfer’s team engaged with numerous textile and apparel companies, demonstrating quick account setup, fast payment collection, and compliant reporting. Indonesian textile machinery importer Mr. Donny noted, “XTransfer allows us to pay in local currency directly, making transactions transparent and efficient, more than doubling our cooperation efficiency with Chinese suppliers.” Similarly, Ms. Li, a textile exporter from Zhejiang, China, praised the platform’s support for multiple Southeast Asian currencies and same-day settlements, emphasizing enhanced safety and efficiency.

Looking ahead, XTransfer plans to expand its Southeast Asia presence, strengthen localized payment capabilities, and deepen its partner ecosystem across key export sectors including textiles, electronics, home goods, and hardware. The platform aims to empower SMEs, optimize supply chains, and facilitate greater integration into the global trade network.