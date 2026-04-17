BLAST Premier Open Set to Take Place in Singapore in March 2027

Singapore set to host BLAST’s third event as multi-year partnership with Singapore Tourism Board continues to grow

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BLAST has today announced that the first BLAST Premier Open of 2027 will take place in Singapore from 15-28 March 2027, marking the next major milestone in its multi-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The event will be BLAST’s third tournament hosted in Singapore, following the hugely successful BLAST Premier World Final 2024 and BLAST Dota Slam Singapore 2025, and represents the latest step in a long-term commitment to bring world-class esports and entertainment experiences to the region.

Singapore has already proven to be a standout destination on the global BLAST calendar. The sold-out BLAST Premier World Final 2024 marked BLAST’s debut in Southeast Asia and welcomed passionate fans from across the region and beyond, while BLAST Dota Slam Singapore 2025 further demonstrated the city’s ability to host premium esports arena events at scale.

Running from 15-28 March 2027, BLAST Premier Open Singapore 2027 – BLAST’s first arena CS event of 2027 – will bring elite Counter-Strike competition back to Singapore, featuring some of the best teams in the world and another high-energy live event experience for local and international fans alike. The tournament will once again place Singapore at the centre of the global esports conversation and further strengthen its growing reputation as one of Asia’s leading hubs for gaming, entertainment and major live events.

James Woollard, VP of Destinations and Market Development at BLAST, said: “Singapore has already played host to two hugely important BLAST events and each one has shown why the city is such a natural home for top competitive entertainment and esports. From the incredible atmosphere at the BLAST Premier World Final in 2024 to the success of Dota Slam Singapore in 2025, the passion of the fans, the strength of the local ecosystem and the support of the Singapore Tourism Board have made this partnership incredibly special.

“We’re thrilled to announce BLAST Premier Open Season 1 2027 in Singapore as the next chapter in that journey. This will be our third event in the city and a major moment for Counter-Strike in Asia. Singapore continues to establish itself as one of the most exciting esports and entertainment destinations in the world, and we’re proud to keep building our long-term future here together with STB.”

Lilian Chee, Director of Sports at Singapore Tourism Board, said: “BLAST has been a valued partner in establishing Singapore as the premier destination for global esports and live entertainment. The success of the BLAST Premier World Final in 2024 demonstrated how world-class events can attract international visitors and captivate local audiences with electrifying competition. We look forward to hosting BLAST Premier Open 2027 as the third milestone in our growing partnership, and we are committed to building on this momentum in the years ahead while strengthening Singapore’s position as a leading destination for live entertainment events.”

BLAST’s multi-year partnership with STB is designed to deliver a long-term pipeline of major esports events to Singapore, driving international exposure, tourism impact and new opportunities for local businesses and the wider gaming ecosystem. With four more events to come, including next year’s Counter-Strike tournament, Singapore’s position on the international esports calendar is set to become even stronger.

Fans can sign up at BLAST.tv to be the first to receive ticketing updates, exclusive news and announcements on future BLAST events in Singapore.

About BLAST

BLAST is a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level.

BLAST is famous for pioneering the esports category through stunning high production quality, big creative ideas and game changing fan-first moments. Bringing together the biggest teams and brightest superstars to fight it out for glory and big-money-multi-million-dollar prize pools in the world’s biggest arenas from London and Singapore to Austin and Rio.

BLAST has offices in Copenhagen (HQ), London, Berlin, Mumbai, Malta and New York City. The company is currently working with world-leading game publishers Epic Games, Valve, Supercell and Ubisoft to produce, market and deliver esports for popular titles Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six, Brawl Stars, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2.