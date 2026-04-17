BougeRV Expands Portable Cooling Lineup with Feature-Rich CRD2 V2.0 and Compact CRH20 Fridges for On-the-Go Living

HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BougeRV, a leader in off-grid and outdoor living solutions, today announced the launch of two new portable refrigerators—the CRD2 V2.0 Dual-Zone Portable Fridge and the CRH20 Portable Fridge—designed to deliver reliable, high-performance cooling for everything from extended overlanding trips to everyday travel.

As more consumers embrace road travel, van life, and off-grid exploration, the need for efficient, flexible, and durable cooling solutions has grown significantly. BougeRV’s latest lineup meets that demand with two distinct offerings: a high-capacity, tech-enabled system and a compact, grab-and-go unit.

CRD2 V2.0: Dual-Zone, Smart-Controlled Cooling for Extended Trips

Engineered for longer journeys and demanding environments, the CRD2 V2.0 is a next-generation portable fridge/freezer that combines capacity, control, and durability.

Key features include:

Independent Dual-Zone Cooling: Customize each compartment separately with temperatures ranging from -4°F to 68°F, allowing users to freeze, refrigerate, or turn off zones as needed

Customize each compartment separately with temperatures ranging from -4°F to 68°F, allowing users to freeze, refrigerate, or turn off zones as needed Multiple Capacities: Available in 43QT, 52QT, and 61QT, providing ample space for family trips, group camping, or extended travel

Available in 43QT, 52QT, and 61QT, providing ample space for family trips, group camping, or extended travel Powerful Cooling Performance: Capable of reaching 0°F even in ambient temperatures up to 90°F, ensuring reliable performance in hot climates

Capable of reaching 0°F even in ambient temperatures up to 90°F, ensuring reliable performance in hot climates Extended Runtime with Optional Battery: When paired with BougeRV’s 240Wh LiFePO4 battery (sold separately), the unit delivers up to 20 hours of cooling (depending on size and conditions)

When paired with BougeRV’s 240Wh LiFePO4 battery (sold separately), the unit delivers up to 20 hours of cooling (depending on size and conditions) Multi-Power Compatibility: Operates via AC (100–240V), DC (12/24V), and solar panels (battery required), offering seamless integration into off-grid setups

Operates via AC (100–240V), DC (12/24V), and solar panels (battery required), offering seamless integration into off-grid setups Smart App Control: Monitor and adjust temperature remotely through the BougeRV mobile app for added convenience

Monitor and adjust temperature remotely through the BougeRV mobile app for added convenience Whisper-Quiet Operation: Runs at ≤35dB, making it suitable for overnight use in vans, RVs, or tents

Runs at ≤35dB, making it suitable for overnight use in vans, RVs, or tents Portable, Rugged Design: Built with integrated wheels and handles for easy transport across campsites or worksites

CRH20: Compact, Fast-Cooling Convenience for Everyday Use

Designed for mobility and simplicity, the CRH20 Portable Fridge offers a compact yet powerful cooling solution ideal for shorter trips and daily use.

Key features include:

Compact, Space-Saving Design: Easy to fit in cars, trucks, or small camping setups without sacrificing functionality

Easy to fit in cars, trucks, or small camping setups without sacrificing functionality Rapid Cooling Performance: Quickly cool down to 0°F even in ambient temperatures as high as 90°F

Quickly cool down to 0°F even in ambient temperatures as high as 90°F Extended Runtime with Optional Battery: Power for up to 30 hours with optional 240Wh LiFePO4 battery

Power for up to 30 hours with optional 240Wh LiFePO4 battery Simple, Intuitive Controls: Streamlined interface for easy temperature adjustment on the go

Streamlined interface for easy temperature adjustment on the go Vehicle-Ready Power: Compatible with AC (100–240V), DC (12/24V), and solar panels (battery required) – making it ideal for road trips, commuting, and tailgating

Compatible with AC (100–240V), DC (12/24V), and solar panels (battery required) – making it ideal for road trips, commuting, and tailgating Lightweight & Portable: Designed for easy transport, making it a convenient option for day trips, picnics, and outdoor events

Built for the Modern Outdoor Lifestyle

Together, the CRD2 V2.0 and CRH20 reflect BougeRV’s commitment to bringing home-level convenience into outdoor environments. Whether users need a high-capacity, fully customizable cooling system or a compact, everyday fridge, BougeRV offers solutions tailored to a wide range of use cases.

“These products are designed to meet people where they are—whether that’s a multi-day off-grid expedition or a simple day at the beach,” said Jason, a BougeRV spokesperson. “Our goal is to make outdoor living more comfortable, more flexible, and more accessible.”

Availability

The BougeRV CRD2 V2.0 and CRH20 Portable Fridges will be available starting mid-April via BougeRV’s official website and Amazon storefronts across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

About BougeRV

BougeRV is dedicated to empowering outdoor adventurers with reliable, portable, and high-performance appliances. Through a thoughtfully designed ecosystem of outdoor appliances, batteries, and solar solutions, BougeRV helps people go further, stay longer, and live better — wherever the journey leads.