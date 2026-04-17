QINGDAO, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from iqingdao: As China and Egypt celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a new milestone has been reached in international cooperation among local media. On the afternoon of April 13 (local time), a delegation from the Publicity Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, along with a Shandong cultural exchange delegation, visited the headquarters of Al-Gomhuria, an authoritative Egyptian media outlet. During the visit, they witnessed the official signing of a Framework Agreement on Friendship Exchange between Qingdao Newspaper Industry Media Group and Al-Gomhuria. This agreement marks Qingdao Daily as the first Chinese media partner to sign a cooperation deal with the Egyptian newspaper.



Qingdao Daily Newspaper Group and Egypt’s Al-Gomhuria Sign Framework Agreement on Friendship Exchanges

Inside the newspaper’s headquarters, the delegations toured the editorial department and new media center to learn about the newspaper’s editorial processes and digital development. A Qingdao intangible cultural heritage exhibition area was also set up on site, featuring paper-cutting, calligraphy fans, and luodian (mother-of-pearl inlay crafts), which drew the Egyptian guests to experience the exhibits. Screenings of promotional videos such as “This is Shandong” and “China Qingdao,” along with an AI innovation short film, showcased the charm of Chinese cities and cutting-edge communication technologies.

According to the agreement, the two parties will establish a regular content-sharing arrangement and carry out all-around cooperation in news reporting, special feature planning, cultural promotion, resource sharing, and talent exchange. Through joint planning and new media collaboration, the partnership aims to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of both countries.

Qingdao Daily Newspaper Group has built an integrated omnimedia communication system. Its iQingDao international communication platform reaches 2.3 million overseas users, with a total dissemination volume exceeding 600 million views. With this signing, Al-Gomhuria will serve as a strategic gateway to convey the voice of Qingdao, the stories of Shandong, and the image of China to Egypt and the broader Arab world. Both parties expressed that they will take media cooperation as a bridge to explore potential collaboration in areas such as the marine economy, culture, and tourism, contributing to the mutual enrichment of Chinese and Egyptian civilizations and to local-level open cooperation.